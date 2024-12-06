How do I cliff an hour long video? Lol.



For what it's worth, the video has timestamped sections so if you don't wanna listen to the whole thing you can pick and choose.



They discuss corporate greed, Democrats who want to support certain measures but don't for fear of big money primarying them and destroying their political careers (there's Democrats that have told Bernie that privately, including ones who wanted to support him on banning weapon shipments to Israel), government inefficiency and examples where the government has gotten shit done faster and how it can, shortening the length of campaigns and the effect that would have on decreasing corruption, the need to publicly fund campaigns, the divorce of labor and wages, universal healthcare, etc.



It's a great discussion and I think everyone can take something away from it regardless of what party you affiliate with and vote for.





