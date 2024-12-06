Economy Jon Stewart and Bernard Sanders

How do I cliff an hour long video? Lol.

For what it's worth, the video has timestamped sections so if you don't wanna listen to the whole thing you can pick and choose.

They discuss corporate greed, Democrats who want to support certain measures but don't for fear of big money primarying them and destroying their political careers (there's Democrats that have told Bernie that privately, including ones who wanted to support him on banning weapon shipments to Israel), government inefficiency and examples where the government has gotten shit done faster and how it can, shortening the length of campaigns and the effect that would have on decreasing corruption, the need to publicly fund campaigns, the divorce of labor and wages, universal healthcare, etc.

It's a great discussion and I think everyone can take something away from it regardless of what party you affiliate with and vote for.


 
Even though I might disagree with Bernie with some of his policies, he's goddamn right on reading the general attitude of the room.

Trump won largely because people realize the current system isn't working for them and Trump is all about smashing the establishment to pieces. A vote for Harris represented status quo.
 
While I disagree with John on a number of topics he does at least seem to believe what he says and isn’t grandstanding. He’s full of shit sometimes but I think he just doesn’t know when he is
 
Don't agree with Bernie much ever - but I respect him as he stand for what he believes and is honest about it an doednt try to hide if it suits him. The man can read a room unlike most progressives.
 
cincymma79 said:
While I disagree with John on a number of topics he does at least seem to believe what he says and isn’t grandstanding. He’s full of shit sometimes but I think he just doesn’t know when he is
Stewart is only full of shit insofar as he has a different opinion from you, he’s a genuine guy.
 
Yehudim said:
Stewart is only full of shit insofar as he has a different opinion from you, he’s a genuine guy.
Wow you knew that without even knowing which things I meant. No way you’re completely full of shit and just being a child.
 
17 minutes in...

I wish I could have become a multi-millionaire with 3 mansions just by identifying all the problems for my employers, throughout my adult life.

Unfortunately, I was measured, not by my prowess in identifying the problems, but by my ability to find solutions.

Bernie is still talking about the 1% in 2024, <JagsKiddingMe>meanwhile he's only exacerbated the problem by rolling over at every whim for the corrupt corporate elites that control the DNC.

We needed a problem solver Bernie, time to move on and let some other young Democrats with way more courage and conviction take the wheel.
 
