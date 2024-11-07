Bob Sagat said: maybe the democrat elder liches/handlers should have had a democratic primary instead of shifting delegates around to kamala in the most underhanded move of the entire election cycle

bernie's been snubbed for 3+ times and his window is over, he never got a fair shake

they didn't want to risk a candidate they couldn't control so they opted for willie brown's cumrag. great work guys Click to expand...

I think this was quite deliberate though, the aweful truth is that the "democrate elders" and there backers probably fear even a relatively mild(but seemingly genuine) progressive like Sanders more than they do a Trump presidency. Biden stayed on to make sure a primary didnt happen and then replacing him with Harris late on avoided it as well, if Harris had won then we'd have a 12 year gap between contested primarys.For all the partisan circus we see played up really Trump and Harris are pretty close on the big economic issues and probably won't be that different on foreign policy either, even something like abortion I think the Dems were happy to use it as blackmail for decades rather than working towards making it harder to ban it.Even a mild move to progressive politics is a much bigger threat to the interests of their backers and so to themselves. If a genuine progressive got it and started to shift towards funding by personal donation and perhaps limiting massive cooperate funding(and rewards like directorships after your political career) then the gravey train they sold their souls to ride would potentially dry up.