Elections Bernard Sanders doesn't believe in lubrication

Otsego Amigo
I thought Kamala would win, she was milquetoast but she had some solid policy and Trump ran a dog shit campaign, but nope. Looks like catering to Republicans and ignoring the left on specific issues didn't work out. Bernard has some tough knocks for the Democrats. Anyway, this election is over, back to fake tan, cheeseburger powered Hitler.

inthesetimes.com

After Trump Win, Bernie Sanders Blames Democrats for Abandoning Working People

"It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working-class people would find that the working class has abandoned them," Sanders said.
inthesetimes.com inthesetimes.com

Shortly before Vice President Kamala Harris delivered her concession speech on Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders forcefully called out Democratic Party leadership for losing The White House and at least one chamber of Congress to Republicans. “It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working-class people would find that the working class has abandoned them,” Sanders (I-Vt.) said in a statement. “First, it was the white working class, and now it is Latino and Black workers as well.”

“While the Democratic leadership defends the status quo, the American people are angry and want change,” said the senator, who decisively won reelection on Tuesday as Republicans reclaimed the upper chamber. “And they’re right.” After seeking the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016 and 2020, Sanders spent this cycle campaigning for Harris, warning of Republican President-elect Donald Trump’s return, blasting billionaire involvement in U.S. politics, and urging Democrats to better serve working people.

In Sanders’ new statement, he highlighted U.S. income and wealth inequality, worker concerns about artificial intelligence, and the federal government’s failure to provide paid leave and universal healthcare while pouring billions of dollars into Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip.

“Will the big money interests and well-paid consultants who control the Democratic Party learn any real lessons from this disastrous campaign? Will they understand the pain and political alienation that tens of millions of Americans are experiencing? Do they have any ideas as to how we can take on the increasingly powerful oligarchy which has so much economic and political power?” he asked. “Probably not.”
“In the coming weeks and months those of us concerned about grassroots democracy and economic justice need to have some very serious political discussions,” Sanders concluded. “Stay tuned.”

Progressives — who have responded to Trump’s Electoral College and popular vote win by criticizing billionaires who backed him and promising “unprecedented resistance” during his second term — echoed Sanders’ remarks.

I'm skipping some here, I recommend reading the article. I'll post the last bit though.

“It’s time for Washington, D.C. to put up or shut up, no matter the party, no matter the candidate,” added Fain, whose union endorsed Harris. “Will our government stand with the working class, or keep doing the bidding of the billionaires? That’s the question we face today. And that’s the question we’ll face tomorrow. The answer lies with us. No matter who’s in office.”
 
Rickson Bernie by armbar
 
I think the Dems really got away with 2020 due to Trumps deadly bungling of covid and his anti establishment message not doing so well when he'd actually been in power.
 


maybe the democrat elder liches/handlers should have had a democratic primary instead of shifting delegates around to kamala in the most underhanded move of the entire election cycle
bernie's been snubbed for 3+ times and his window is over, he never got a fair shake
they didn't want to risk a candidate they couldn't control so they opted for willie brown's cumrag. great work guys
 
Yeah, he threw away Obama's pandemic response manual too and disbanded the National Security Council pandemic directorate. I remember when I found out about Brovid-19 I thought, "oh, here we go." I was surprised but not too surprised as I'd read years prior that we'd probably be getting a pandemic in my lifetime
 
I think this was quite deliberate though, the aweful truth is that the "democrate elders" and there backers probably fear even a relatively mild(but seemingly genuine) progressive like Sanders more than they do a Trump presidency. Biden stayed on to make sure a primary didnt happen and then replacing him with Harris late on avoided it as well, if Harris had won then we'd have a 12 year gap between contested primarys.

For all the partisan circus we see played up really Trump and Harris are pretty close on the big economic issues and probably won't be that different on foreign policy either, even something like abortion I think the Dems were happy to use it as blackmail for decades rather than working towards making it harder to ban it.

Even a mild move to progressive politics is a much bigger threat to the interests of their backers and so to themselves. If a genuine progressive got it and started to shift towards funding by personal donation and perhaps limiting massive cooperate funding(and rewards like directorships after your political career) then the gravey train they sold their souls to ride would potentially dry up.
 
I could not possibly agree more. The fact that Joe Biden even ran again was absurd, and not having a real primary was a fatal mistake.

This is a direct result of the DNC blocking the progressive takeover of the party. The Democrats would rather lose to Trump than lose to Bernie.
 
And continuing with this line of thought, when they call Trump a fascist, they're tacitly admitting they'd rather lose or at least risk losing to fascism than risk a left wing movement gaining traction. Historically I don't think this is anything new
 
LOL, I love how the takeaway from deluded leftists is always, "We just weren't retarded enough, that's why we lost."
 
The Cheney endorsement was a huge mistake too. To many people he is literally a war criminal and one of the greatest monsters of the 21st century. To others else he's just another Republican.

When he left office he had an approval rating of 13%

Seems to me that inviting a deeply unpopular and divisive war criminal into your Big Tent wasn't a great idea.
 
