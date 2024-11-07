deviake
Otsego Amigo
@Silver
- Joined
- Jan 2, 2015
- Messages
- 13,927
- Reaction score
- 6,637
I thought Kamala would win, she was milquetoast but she had some solid policy and Trump ran a dog shit campaign, but nope. Looks like catering to Republicans and ignoring the left on specific issues didn't work out. Bernard has some tough knocks for the Democrats. Anyway, this election is over, back to fake tan, cheeseburger powered Hitler.
Shortly before Vice President Kamala Harris delivered her concession speech on Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders forcefully called out Democratic Party leadership for losing The White House and at least one chamber of Congress to Republicans. “It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working-class people would find that the working class has abandoned them,” Sanders (I-Vt.) said in a statement. “First, it was the white working class, and now it is Latino and Black workers as well.”
“While the Democratic leadership defends the status quo, the American people are angry and want change,” said the senator, who decisively won reelection on Tuesday as Republicans reclaimed the upper chamber. “And they’re right.” After seeking the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016 and 2020, Sanders spent this cycle campaigning for Harris, warning of Republican President-elect Donald Trump’s return, blasting billionaire involvement in U.S. politics, and urging Democrats to better serve working people.
In Sanders’ new statement, he highlighted U.S. income and wealth inequality, worker concerns about artificial intelligence, and the federal government’s failure to provide paid leave and universal healthcare while pouring billions of dollars into Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip.
“Will the big money interests and well-paid consultants who control the Democratic Party learn any real lessons from this disastrous campaign? Will they understand the pain and political alienation that tens of millions of Americans are experiencing? Do they have any ideas as to how we can take on the increasingly powerful oligarchy which has so much economic and political power?” he asked. “Probably not.”
“In the coming weeks and months those of us concerned about grassroots democracy and economic justice need to have some very serious political discussions,” Sanders concluded. “Stay tuned.”
Progressives — who have responded to Trump’s Electoral College and popular vote win by criticizing billionaires who backed him and promising “unprecedented resistance” during his second term — echoed Sanders’ remarks.
I'm skipping some here, I recommend reading the article. I'll post the last bit though.
“It’s time for Washington, D.C. to put up or shut up, no matter the party, no matter the candidate,” added Fain, whose union endorsed Harris. “Will our government stand with the working class, or keep doing the bidding of the billionaires? That’s the question we face today. And that’s the question we’ll face tomorrow. The answer lies with us. No matter who’s in office.”
After Trump Win, Bernie Sanders Blames Democrats for Abandoning Working People
"It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working-class people would find that the working class has abandoned them," Sanders said.
inthesetimes.com
Shortly before Vice President Kamala Harris delivered her concession speech on Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders forcefully called out Democratic Party leadership for losing The White House and at least one chamber of Congress to Republicans. “It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working-class people would find that the working class has abandoned them,” Sanders (I-Vt.) said in a statement. “First, it was the white working class, and now it is Latino and Black workers as well.”
“While the Democratic leadership defends the status quo, the American people are angry and want change,” said the senator, who decisively won reelection on Tuesday as Republicans reclaimed the upper chamber. “And they’re right.” After seeking the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016 and 2020, Sanders spent this cycle campaigning for Harris, warning of Republican President-elect Donald Trump’s return, blasting billionaire involvement in U.S. politics, and urging Democrats to better serve working people.
In Sanders’ new statement, he highlighted U.S. income and wealth inequality, worker concerns about artificial intelligence, and the federal government’s failure to provide paid leave and universal healthcare while pouring billions of dollars into Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip.
“Will the big money interests and well-paid consultants who control the Democratic Party learn any real lessons from this disastrous campaign? Will they understand the pain and political alienation that tens of millions of Americans are experiencing? Do they have any ideas as to how we can take on the increasingly powerful oligarchy which has so much economic and political power?” he asked. “Probably not.”
“In the coming weeks and months those of us concerned about grassroots democracy and economic justice need to have some very serious political discussions,” Sanders concluded. “Stay tuned.”
Progressives — who have responded to Trump’s Electoral College and popular vote win by criticizing billionaires who backed him and promising “unprecedented resistance” during his second term — echoed Sanders’ remarks.
I'm skipping some here, I recommend reading the article. I'll post the last bit though.
“It’s time for Washington, D.C. to put up or shut up, no matter the party, no matter the candidate,” added Fain, whose union endorsed Harris. “Will our government stand with the working class, or keep doing the bidding of the billionaires? That’s the question we face today. And that’s the question we’ll face tomorrow. The answer lies with us. No matter who’s in office.”