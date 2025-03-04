ShadowRun
I feel like this is a 80/20 - 70/30 issue, but I am not sure why Democrats want to die on this hill? Maybe WR libs can share the strategy here.
I know Biden's EO in 2021 was geared toward allowing guys in woman's sports via Title IX. Not one Democratic senator was willing to say "no, males do not belong in women's sports."
Trans have the right to enjoy their lives obviously but this has always been a overreach I feel. When you start infringing on others personal space, rights and having unfair advantages (physically) that is too much.
https://edition.cnn.com/2025/03/03/politics/senate-transgender-sports-bill-vote/index.html
The bill’s failure to advance highlights the limits of Republicans’ narrow margins in Congress, despite control of both chambers. The party still needs support from Democrats in the Senate for most legislation to clear a 60-vote threshold. The party line vote was 51-45.
The Senate vote comes as GOP-led states across the country continue to put forward anti-trans measures, including bills intended to keep transgender students from playing on sports teams consistent with their gender identity.
Title IX prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in education programs or activities that receive funding from the federal government, and applies to schools and other educational institutions.
Republicans have argued that transgender women hold a physical advantage over cisgender women in sports and thus their participation could consequentially limit opportunities for others."
^^^^ crazy that isn't a universal agreement.
Republicans lost the vote but may be winning the public relations battle on a controversy that pollsters describe as an 80/20 issue.
A New York Times/IPSOS poll released in January found a whopping 79% of U.S. adults opposed allowing transgender athletes in female sports, including 67% of Democrats and 64% of independents."
It's not just a Senate Democrat thing.
Senate Democrats block GOP-led bill to ban transgender athletes from women's sports
Senate Democrats block GOP bill to keep male-born athletes out of female sportshttps://www.washingtontimes.com/new...p-bill-keep-male-born-athletes-female-sports/
