Social Democrats block bill to ban transgender athletes from women’s sports

I feel like this is a 80/20 - 70/30 issue, but I am not sure why Democrats want to die on this hill? Maybe WR libs can share the strategy here.

I know Biden's EO in 2021 was geared toward allowing guys in woman's sports via Title IX. Not one Democratic senator was willing to say "no, males do not belong in women's sports."

Trans have the right to enjoy their lives obviously but this has always been a overreach I feel. When you start infringing on others personal space, rights and having unfair advantages (physically) that is too much.

https://edition.cnn.com/2025/03/03/politics/senate-transgender-sports-bill-vote/index.html

Senate Democrats block GOP-led bill to ban transgender athletes from women’s sports​

Senate Democrats on Monday blocked a GOP-led bill that would ban transgender athletes from women’s and girls’ sports at federally funded schools and educational institutions.

The bill’s failure to advance highlights the limits of Republicans’ narrow margins in Congress, despite control of both chambers. The party still needs support from Democrats in the Senate for most legislation to clear a 60-vote threshold. The party line vote was 51-45.

The Senate vote comes as GOP-led states across the country continue to put forward anti-trans measures, including bills intended to keep transgender students from playing on sports teams consistent with their gender identity.
Title IX prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in education programs or activities that receive funding from the federal government, and applies to schools and other educational institutions.

Republicans have argued that transgender women hold a physical advantage over cisgender women in sports and thus their participation could consequentially limit opportunities for others."

^^^^ crazy that isn't a universal agreement.


Senate Democrats block GOP bill to keep male-born athletes out of female sports​

https://www.washingtontimes.com/new...p-bill-keep-male-born-athletes-female-sports/
Republicans lost the vote but may be winning the public relations battle on a controversy that pollsters describe as an 80/20 issue.

A New York Times/IPSOS poll released in January found a whopping 79% of U.S. adults opposed allowing transgender athletes in female sports, including 67% of Democrats and 64% of independents."




It's not just a Senate Democrat thing.


 
As a progressive, I actually disagree with transgender competing against women in sports.

I do see the dangers in it and I think it’s a step too far. Not a human rights issue. It’s a privilege issue. Safety and fairness in sports is paramount.

I think Democrats advocating for this had good intentions but need to reevaluate some of their priorities.

Transgender athletes competing in their own division against other transgender athletes is fine by me but it wouldn’t interest me personally.
 
It doesn't matter much, since the NCAA has already taken up the stance. Kind of like fighting for DEI, when damn near all big business has abandoned it.

Just more evidence that Democrats are completely out of touch with reality, and want to die on the dumbest of hills.
 
Ah the old "why do you care" deflection when your party yet again takes the losing side of a 90/10 issue. I think it'll work this time.
I just don't care, bud. This dumb shit is just to distract us, and you guys fall for it every single time.
 
This is so stupid... Yes, if one is trans they shouldn't be allowed to compete in women's sports.
 
Women with dicks have the right to compete against women without dicks... way to go Democrats.

🤡's

When their SCOTUS nominees can't even define a "woman" you know they've jumped the shark.



... and the Democrats confirmed her anyways.
 
"Why do you care?!!" "You don't care about women's sports and never did." "This is a tiny non-issue."

"They're going to do genital inspections!!" (complete lie - everyone just goes by birth certificate.)

Those are all the arguments they constantly use, yet THEY CARE. And they defend it at every turn.
 
Politicians using mentally ill people as a form of terrorism. Progress is so confusing sometimes.
 
Women with dicks have the right to compete against women without dicks... way to go Democrats.

🤡's

When their SCOTUS nominees can't even define a "woman" you know they've jumped the shark.



... and the Democrats confirmed her anyways.
I forgot about that, also you got the on going thing in Maine. The governor and this mess.

 
