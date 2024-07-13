Sounds like he's blackout drunk and being attacked or somethingI feel bad for these guys in entertainment. It's easy to talk from our keyboards, but these guys live in a world and go through more than anyone could possibly imagine.His brother Chandler has also been in and out of the psych ward the last year or so and has been talking about some dark stuff going on in the NFL. Whether true or not, upper echelon athletes deal with some pretty crazy environments.You have to wonder how much that also affects Jon.I'd never want to hit that level of wealth. Seems like once you do, crazy shit starts happening. Ryan Garcia made the biggest payday of his life, all of a sudden hes gone off the deep end.Conor as well