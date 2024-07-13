Media Jon Jones Tweeting While Seemingly Blackout Drunk, Update - Says He Got Half His Finger Cut Off

Screenshot_2024-07-13-12-12-49-07_40deb401b9ffe8e1df2f1cc5ba480b12.jpg
GSYXNfKXcAAW-k9.jpeg


Sounds like he's blackout drunk and being attacked or something

I feel bad for these guys in entertainment. It's easy to talk from our keyboards, but these guys live in a world and go through more than anyone could possibly imagine.

His brother Chandler has also been in and out of the psych ward the last year or so and has been talking about some dark stuff going on in the NFL. Whether true or not, upper echelon athletes deal with some pretty crazy environments.

You have to wonder how much that also affects Jon.

I'd never want to hit that level of wealth. Seems like once you do, crazy shit starts happening. Ryan Garcia made the biggest payday of his life, all of a sudden hes gone off the deep end.

Conor as well
 
man i wanna see what helps him run (from aspinall)

Jon actually wants to be loved and care what people think of him that is his problem and thats why its so easy to hate him.
 
they don't know how to handle their addictions. that is all their is to it

easier said then done by the way
 
Jesus Jon get some help brotha.. Guy needs an intervention except whos gonna survive that ..Chandler? Arthur??

I see it going down much like this except in reverse

 
Jon won’t live for more than 5 years post retirement imo.
 
Comedian’s buttholes are not safe around a blacked out Jon Jones.
 
froggyluv said:
Jesus Jon get some help brotha.. Guy needs an intervention except whos gonna survive that ..Chandler? Arthur??

I see it going down much like this except in reverse

Click to expand...

I came in one morning to find you hiding under the cage. Disgusting... I've said my piece Johnny !
 
