Media Jon Jones DISMISSES Aspinall "Not Interested In Randoms" - "Focusing On GOAT Things"

lol. Jon is a bum. He did not even prove he is top 10 at HW. Taking the guy with the worst TDD in HW division down after Gane missed a punch and turned his back on jones, is not proof that jones can beat any of the top 10 fighters not named Gane. Hell, even Gane probably beats him if he doesn't turn his back to him when he misses a punch.

Jones lost to Santos on one leg and Reyes. That's all I need to say.
 
"Is heavyweight that boring without me"
No one will beg you to fight if you aren't holding the title hostage, Jon. That's the issue at large. People wouldn't even care that he's taking "legacy fights" like Stipe, if not for him turning the title into a joke. He could go on and face the other greatest HWs for all I care in Randy and Dan Severn afterward for all I give a shit, just give the title back since you aren't interested in facing the interim champion, let alone contenders.

People bring up Poatan, but without a doubt Jon is the most protected champion in recent history, bar none.
 
Yeah I’m sure Gane missing a punch was the reason that he got subbed…. Not the fact that he’s a one dimensional kickboxer with a French Tier white belt.


HW division is not very good, wake up. Jones is retiring with that belt.


People should be blaming Stipe and his diva demands of endless title shots even though he has a mediocre 2-2 record in his last 4 and got put to sleep twice. Stipe is the one holding up the division with washed up mediocrity, Jones is doing the MMA world a favor.

<JonesLaugh>
 
Probably a bit column A, a bit column B. Tommy has established himself but doesn't really have "name", he's not some dude who's wrecked everyone, he's not "there" yet. It's a risky fight for Jones who has paid his dues and is also on his way out; the upside is relatively low, the risk is high.

On the other hand, Tommy Boy is after a big fight as he should be and he's fucking funny. Stipe is old and hasn't fought in years and Tommy Boy is a career HW. There isn't a better fight for him, he should be fighting the champ.

They're both looking out for their own interests.
 
a real goat is chosen by the people, not by the fighter himself. a real goat does not choose opponents, and when challenged, a real goat will accept the challenge
 
You gotta love this guy , he’s going to end up subbing a French kickboxer and beating a dude who’s 42
Don’t get me wrong both are great fighters & Dana is going to be eternally screaming “not only best pfp, Best Light Heavyweight and best Heavyweight EVER!!!! , whoever disagrees that beating Gane & Stipe is the greatest accomplishment in heavyweight history is a fucking idiot who doesn’t know anything!!!!”

It’s going to be hard to listen to
 
I'm gonna laugh my balls off when Jon:

A) pops AGAIN for peds or illicit drugs
B) gets arrested ...
Or
C) commits more absurdly obvious fouls and gets DQ'd


Just fucking retire already Jon.
You are a stain on the sport.
 
Jon has always been, a piece of something, high on his own farts. He knows Stipe is the lower hanging fruit, and is making this out to be like boxing is, where they pick their opponents to pad their records, and get out of tough fights. What a damn shame
 
At HW? I mean, at LHW, he fought DC twice, and then fought a up and comer at that time in Reyes. Yes he probably lost that Reyes fight, but I don't think he was protected.
 
As the main belt holder (per UFC) the main job is to face contenders. He says he is not interested in anymore randoms. So, if that's the case then that means he's not interested in anymore contenders which defeats the purpose of him being champion. You don't have to discuss or negotiate contenders. That's not how it works.

Last I checked someone fights enough top 10 people to become to #1 contender and then the champion faces the #1 contender (i.e. Belal fighting Leon recently). No one is begging him to come back. Fans are asking for the division to move on and have one unified champion. Also, two more things to note. Jon had his chance to fight Francis and "wasn't ready" and calling Stipe the best Heavyweight of all time is kind of insulting to MMA history.
 
He really should learn not to address social media trolls lol
 
