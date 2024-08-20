As the main belt holder (per UFC) the main job is to face contenders. He says he is not interested in anymore randoms. So, if that's the case then that means he's not interested in anymore contenders which defeats the purpose of him being champion. You don't have to discuss or negotiate contenders. That's not how it works.



Last I checked someone fights enough top 10 people to become to #1 contender and then the champion faces the #1 contender (i.e. Belal fighting Leon recently). No one is begging him to come back. Fans are asking for the division to move on and have one unified champion. Also, two more things to note. Jon had his chance to fight Francis and "wasn't ready" and calling Stipe the best Heavyweight of all time is kind of insulting to MMA history.