Jon eeks out an unimpressive decision against Stipe, retires, then Aspinall devastates Stipe

MarioLemieux

MarioLemieux

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Sep 8, 2024
Messages
314
Reaction score
665
The writing is on the wall for this.

Stipe already seems open to an Aspinall pay day and he doesn't need to protect his legacy because it's not like he hasn't lost before.

Jon is pillow fisted and Stipe's grappling is too good. I see this going 5 rounds like most of Jon's later era LHW wins if Stipe doesn't catch him with a big shot (which he very well could).

I don't see Jon finishing Stipe or looking very good but he has a good chance of winning a lackluster decision, at which point Stipe will be praised for how good he looked in defeat, and takes on Aspinall in his next fight and Aspinall steamrolls him proving once and for all he is the REAL hw champ. It will be a good way to build him up too.

Anyone else see it playing out like this?
 
I doubt it. If stipe loses he's not going to be offered a fight with Aspinall and probably wouldn't take it if he was. I also find the notion of a boring decision unlikely. Can't see these guys point fighting each other or some shit, for 25 minutes straight. Just my opinion
 
MarioLemieux said:
The writing is on the wall for this.

Stipe already seems open to an Aspinall pay day and he doesn't need to protect his legacy because it's not like he hasn't lost before.

Jon is pillow fisted and Stipe's grappling is too good. I see this going 5 rounds like most of Jon's later era LHW wins if Stipe doesn't catch him with a big shot (which he very well could).

I don't see Jon finishing Stipe or looking very good but he has a good chance of winning a lackluster decision, at which point Stipe will be praised for how good he looked in defeat, and takes on Aspinall in his next fight and Aspinall steamrolls him proving once and for all he is the REAL hw champ. It will be a good way to build him up too.

Anyone else see it playing out like this?
Click to expand...

It definitely could happen, but I think Stipe is probably more set on retiring after his fight, than Jon is about retiring.
 
Timewave zero said:
I doubt it. If stipe loses he's not going to be offered a fight with Aspinall and probably wouldn't take it if he was. I also find the notion of a boring decision unlikely. Can't see these guys point fighting each other or some shit, for 25 minutes straight. Just my opinion
Click to expand...
people dont realize how good stipe is
hes literaly 2-1 in his last 3 fights fully healed

thats a bigger risk for the ufcs rising star like aspinal
imagine a guy like stipe who weirdos here try to discredit
beats aspinal

lol the ufc HW division would sck for a long time if he does that
 
orca said:
people dont realize how good stipe is
hes literaly 2-1 in his last 3 fights fully healed

thats a bigger risk for the ufcs rising star like aspinal
imagine a guy like stipe who weirdos here try to discredit
beats aspinal

lol the ufc HW division would sck for a long time if he does that
Click to expand...
I think a majority of folks know how good Stipe...was. 2-1 in his last fights is correct, but his last fight he lost was 3.5 years ago.

Stipe may be healed and healthy, but 3.5 years removed at being 42 years old doesn't paint a good picture ahead of the Jones fight.

Jones spent 3 years away to get stronger and make the move to HW. Jones steamrolled a top HW in Gane his last fight.

I think Jon will get a finish on Stipe and doubt the UFC gives Stipe a shot at Aspinall if Jones retires. Doesn't make any sense to give him another HW title shot after a loss to Jones.

Will Stipe continue? Maybe...but I doubt it will be a HW title shot against Aspinall if Jones does retire after their fight.
 
If Jon retires, then Dana will still spite Tom in order to not pay him his full value.

They'll give Stipe a second shot against Chris Barnett for the ever vacant "real" HW belt.

As each of them continue in perpetual injury, Tom will go on a 10 fight further win streak and keep earning 10/10k.

Dana is the true HW champ.
 
Dana doesn't give a shit about stipe

He is only promoting him right now for the jones fight. If jones retires they'll do aspinall vs gane/poatan.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TheTribalQueef
Jon Jones is going to run right through stipe then call out Tom Aspinall
3 4 5
Replies
82
Views
2K
sfer1
sfer1
J
Anyone else think Jones will look bad against Stipe?
2 3
Replies
52
Views
1K
JackInTheBox
J
Bend NvR Break
Explain to me why Aspinall
4 5 6
Replies
100
Views
4K
SketchyExhaust
S
Fedorgasm
Crazy strategy Stipe should use against Jones
2 3
Replies
55
Views
1K
Final Say
Final Say
Nabs
Let's not be blinded by recency bias
2 3 4
Replies
66
Views
2K
Nabs
Nabs

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,252
Messages
56,438,332
Members
175,220
Latest member
TopG

Share this page

Back
Top