Jon eeks out an unimpressive decision against Stipe, retires, then Aspinall devastates Stipe

The writing is on the wall for this.



Stipe already seems open to an Aspinall pay day and he doesn't need to protect his legacy because it's not like he hasn't lost before.



Jon is pillow fisted and Stipe's grappling is too good. I see this going 5 rounds like most of Jon's later era LHW wins if Stipe doesn't catch him with a big shot (which he very well could).



I don't see Jon finishing Stipe or looking very good but he has a good chance of winning a lackluster decision, at which point Stipe will be praised for how good he looked in defeat, and takes on Aspinall in his next fight and Aspinall steamrolls him proving once and for all he is the REAL hw champ. It will be a good way to build him up too.



Anyone else see it playing out like this?