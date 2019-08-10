Crime Jeffrey Epstein Dead

How do ya think Epstein died?

  • Total voters
    571
Confucamus

Confucamus

Last of the V8s
Platinum Member
Joined
Feb 25, 2008
Messages
21,873
Reaction score
20,110
Man, those Clintons work fast.....

https://nypost.com/2019/08/10/convi...twitter_impression=true&utm_source=reddit.com

Jeffrey Epstein dead in apparent suicide
By Larry Celona and Eileen AJ Connelly

August 10, 2019 | 8:56am | Updated

gettyimages-1157188512.jpg

Jeffrey EpsteinPatrick McMullan via Getty Image
MORE ON:
Convicted :eek::eek::eek::eek:phile Jeffrey Epstein is dead of an apparent suicide, law enforcement sources said Saturday.

A gurney carrying a man who looked like Epstein was wheeled out of the Manhattan Correctional Center around 7:30 a.m. The ambulance went to New York Downtown Hospital.

The incident comes two weeks after Epstein, 66, was placed on suicide watch after he was found nearly unconscious in his cell with injuries to his neck.

The multimillionaire financier is being held without bail pending trial on child sex-trafficking charges. Thousands of documents unsealed Friday in connection with a defamation case against the perv’s alleged recruiter revealed dozens of high-profile names that a self-identified victim, Virginia Giuffre, said she was forced to perform sex acts with, from former Maine Sen. George Mitchell and ex-New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, money manager Glenn Dubin and MIT professor Marvin Minksy.

Epstein was busted July 6 over the alleged sexual abuse of dozens of young girls in his Upper East Side townhouse and his waterfront mansion in Palm, Beach, Florida, between 2002 and 2005.

He has pleaded not guilty and faces up to 45 years in prison if convicted.
 
Good, we shouldn't waste time keeping scum like him alive
 
Any amateur can commit murder. It takes a true professional to commit a suicide;)
 
Let's hope they can keep him alive and get him to eat out as many people as possible.

Here is to a long life for Epstien. Until hes done spilling the beans then give him a bullet.
 
Tropodan said:
Let's hope they can keep him alive and get him to eat out as many people as possible.

Here is to a long life for Epstien. Until hes done spilling the beans then give him a bullet.
Click to expand...

hes dead jim macro.jpg
 
Ok, no jokes.

People should seriously talk about how this guy was murdered in prison.

He was on suicide watch already.

He literally couldn't have committed suicide.
 
Wow. Thought this was fake for a sec. He's really dead. Not the preferred form of justice, but it shall suffice.
 
Hilldog don't fuck around.

But for real how is a guy who tried to hurt himself just like a week ago not in some kind of suicide watch cell. I know they have them because I've been to like 7 prisons here in NC for work
 
Yeah just saw this. I had just written a post elsewhere an hour ago about all the released court documents naming Prince Andrew again.
 
VivaRevolution said:
Ok, no jokes.

People should seriously talk about how this guy was murdered in prison.

He was on suicide watch already.

He literally couldn't have committed suicide.
Click to expand...

All conspiracy theory jokes aside, I agree. Not even just A high profile inmate, THE HIGHEST profile inmate right now, on suicide watch........ commits suicide. Two weeks after another convict was let into his cell and tried to kill him?
 
MMAisGod said:
Wow. Thought this was fake for a sec. He's really dead. Not the preferred form of justice, but it shall suffice.
Click to expand...

First thing I looked at. To see if it was fake.

How obvious can it be that this guy was either murdered or allowed to commit suicide?
 
What deep state guys?

Are we going to have a federal investigation into this?

Lol, nope. Like we don't live in a banana republic.
 
The Merchant said:
Yeah just saw this. I had just written a post elsewhere an hour ago about all the released court documents naming Prince Andrew again.
Click to expand...

Don't fuck with the British Royal Family, bro. Look at what they did to Diana...:eek:;)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Siver!
Crime Virginia Giuffre Commits Suicide
4 5 6
Replies
100
Views
3K
USA!USA!
USA!USA!

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,380
Messages
57,528,185
Members
175,739
Latest member
Naveen martin

Share this page

Back
Top