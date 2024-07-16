Media Jean Silva Eyes Booking vs. Diego Lopes: 'I’m Not a Good Fight for Him'

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Once Upon a Time in The UFC
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
89,682
Reaction score
136,840
maxresdefault.jpg


One of the main highlights of UFC on ESPN 59 in Denver was Jean Silva moving up a weight class to score his third knockout in six months against Drew Dober, a victory that came just two weeks after “Lord” finished Charles Jourdain at UFC 303.



In an interview with Ag.Fight shortly after the bout, Jean revealed that the UFC had already nominated a veteran in the Top 15 to be his next opponent.

“Unfortunately, I still can't say anything, just that it will be at featherweight,” said the Fighting Nerds member.


Silva also promised that if the UFC needs him to step up again in the coming weeks, he will be available. His lone condition would be that the short-notice fight would take place at 155 pounds.

“My plan this year is to have three more fights at featherweight, but if the UFC asks me, exceptionally, to face a striker at lightweight, that could be a possibility,” Silva said. “But my focus is on my division.”

In a separate interview with Brazilian journalist Laerte Viana, Silva spoke again about the enemy he so much wanted to face and explained the reason for his dislike.

“I admire a lot of guys in the UFC like Dober and many others who are great family men and always deliver great fights,” he said. “I was a fan of this guy, but one time I asked to take a photo with him and he let me wait for an hour. I thought he was cool, but he's actually an asshole. I'm almost certain that one of my functions in this sport is to take charges. He will take a beating and learn to be humble. When I hit this guy and see his head split open, I’m not going to tell the referee.”

In an interview on Renato Carneiro’s podcast before the fight in Denver, “Lord” gave two tips to those curious about who his opponent could be.

www.sherdog.com

Jean Silva Eyes Booking vs. Diego Lopes: 'I’m Not a Good Fight for Him'

One of the main highlights of UFC on ESPN 59 in Denver was Jean Silva moving up a weight class to score his third knockout in six months against Drew Dober, a victory that came just two weeks after “Lord” finished Charles Jourdain at UFC 303.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
maxresdefault.jpg


One of the main highlights of UFC on ESPN 59 in Denver was Jean Silva moving up a weight class to score his third knockout in six months against Drew Dober, a victory that came just two weeks after “Lord” finished Charles Jourdain at UFC 303.



In an interview with Ag.Fight shortly after the bout, Jean revealed that the UFC had already nominated a veteran in the Top 15 to be his next opponent.

“Unfortunately, I still can't say anything, just that it will be at featherweight,” said the Fighting Nerds member.


Silva also promised that if the UFC needs him to step up again in the coming weeks, he will be available. His lone condition would be that the short-notice fight would take place at 155 pounds.

“My plan this year is to have three more fights at featherweight, but if the UFC asks me, exceptionally, to face a striker at lightweight, that could be a possibility,” Silva said. “But my focus is on my division.”

In a separate interview with Brazilian journalist Laerte Viana, Silva spoke again about the enemy he so much wanted to face and explained the reason for his dislike.

“I admire a lot of guys in the UFC like Dober and many others who are great family men and always deliver great fights,” he said. “I was a fan of this guy, but one time I asked to take a photo with him and he let me wait for an hour. I thought he was cool, but he's actually an asshole. I'm almost certain that one of my functions in this sport is to take charges. He will take a beating and learn to be humble. When I hit this guy and see his head split open, I’m not going to tell the referee.”

In an interview on Renato Carneiro’s podcast before the fight in Denver, “Lord” gave two tips to those curious about who his opponent could be.

www.sherdog.com

Jean Silva Eyes Booking vs. Diego Lopes: 'I’m Not a Good Fight for Him'

One of the main highlights of UFC on ESPN 59 in Denver was Jean Silva moving up a weight class to score his third knockout in six months against Drew Dober, a victory that came just two weeks after “Lord” finished Charles Jourdain at UFC 303.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
Click to expand...


I love that he's calling for a Just Bleed fight!

It actually works rankings-wise too, but I just feel they might try to push Lopes upwards - Jean might have to ride his coattails for a fight or two until (IF) they're both established in the top 10 - but this is way cooler than the usual boring call outs like Conor, whoever is the champion, or someone on their way out.

Bravo!
 
Siver! said:
I love that he's calling for a Just Bleed fight!

It actually works rankings-wise too, but I just feel they might try to push Lopes upwards - Jean might have to ride his coattails for a fight or two until (IF) they're both established in the top 10 - but this is way cooler than the usual boring call outs like Conor, whoever is the champion, or someone on their way out.

Bravo!
Click to expand...
giphy.webp
 
MisfitsBR said:
Dan Ige x Jean Silva at Sphere is the fight to make!
Click to expand...

Good fight, but not at UFC: Noche.

It just doesn't make any sense for the now-annual Mexican Independence Day card.
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
In an interview with Ag.Fight shortly after the bout, Jean revealed that the UFC had already nominated a veteran in the Top 15 to be his next opponent.

“Unfortunately, I still can't say anything, just that it will be at featherweight,” said the Fighting Nerds member.
Click to expand...

It's probably Barboza.
 
HHJ said:
That is ALOT of crying.
Click to expand...



He don't always cry but it's certainly A LOT of interviews no matter if he cries or turns into a dog 😆
 
Siver! said:


He don't always cry but it's certainly A LOT of interviews no matter if he cries or turns into a dog 😆
Click to expand...

lol well in the first of these two recent fights, he only cried during the post fight

but this latest one? He cried on the way to the ring, he cried during his announcements in the ring and the whole time after lmao
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ExitLUPin
Jean Silva is a monster talent.... Can he be a contender in 2 divisions?
2
Replies
26
Views
762
Goodfella86
Goodfella86
FlyingDeathKick
Anybody else notice the bs stats listed during Dober vs Silva??
Replies
18
Views
563
CieloLuce
CieloLuce
Koala
  • Poll
News Joanderson Brito vs Dan Ige at UFC Fight Night on July 20
Replies
15
Views
723
vinnie245
vinnie245

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,926
Messages
55,867,074
Members
174,970
Latest member
RJJFan

Share this page

Back
Top