Media Jean Silva Explains Post-Fight Callout of Bryce Mitchell

Jean Silva and Bryce Mitchell appear to be on a collision course after UFC Seattle.

Jean Silva Explains Post-Fight Callout of Bryce Mitchell

Jean Silva and Bryce Mitchell appear to be on a collision course after UFC Seattle.
Silva fought Melsik Baghdasaryan, who was returning after almost two years, at UFC Fight Night 252 on Saturday at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. Silva starched Baghdasaryan with a right hand to score his fourth straight stoppage win in as many UFC outings. Silva then called out Bryce Mitchell in his post-fight Octagon interview.

Silva targeted Mitchell for his recent anti-semitic comments. Mitchell is flat earth theorist who recently praised Adolf Hitler and went on a widely criticized anti-semitic and homophobic rant. “Thug Nasty” later apologized for his remarks.

Silva elaborated on his callout of Mitchell at Saturday’s post-fight press conference. “Lord” acknowledged Mitchell’s skillset while also criticizing his recent comments.

“I think that Bryce Mitchell is somebody who would offer me an opportunity for a very good renewed contract if I beat him,” Silva said. “Also, I mean he’s a guy who fought Ilia [Topuria], and he took him to the brink… He’s a tough opponent that can be dangerous. And as far as everything else, I think there are things that you can’t tolerate, especially when you’re a public persona and you say them out loud.”

Mitchell responded to Silva online, hinting at a potential matchup.

“Theres only one LORD. And it aint [you] fool. [You] need a country ass whoopin. It will humble [you] just
,” Mitchell wrote on X.

When asked about a potential matchup between Silva and Mitchell, Dana White told reporters: “I bet there’s a lot of people that [like that fight]. I don’t know, we’ll see.”

Mitchell’s only two career losses have come against Topuria and Josh Emmett. Mitchell returned to the win column with a stoppage victory over Kron Gracie at UFC 310 this past December.



Hoping for a double KO

ko-fight.gif
 
