Jean Silva Explains Post-Fight Callout of Bryce Mitchell
Jean Silva and Bryce Mitchell appear to be on a collision course after UFC Seattle.
www.sherdog.com
Silva targeted Mitchell for his recent anti-semitic comments. Mitchell is flat earth theorist who recently praised Adolf Hitler and went on a widely criticized anti-semitic and homophobic rant. “Thug Nasty” later apologized for his remarks.
Silva elaborated on his callout of Mitchell at Saturday’s post-fight press conference. “Lord” acknowledged Mitchell’s skillset while also criticizing his recent comments.
“I think that Bryce Mitchell is somebody who would offer me an opportunity for a very good renewed contract if I beat him,” Silva said. “Also, I mean he’s a guy who fought Ilia [Topuria], and he took him to the brink… He’s a tough opponent that can be dangerous. And as far as everything else, I think there are things that you can’t tolerate, especially when you’re a public persona and you say them out loud.”
Mitchell responded to Silva online, hinting at a potential matchup.
“Theres only one LORD. And it aint [you] fool. [You] need a country ass whoopin. It will humble [you] just
,” Mitchell wrote on X.
When asked about a potential matchup between Silva and Mitchell, Dana White told reporters: “I bet there’s a lot of people that [like that fight]. I don’t know, we’ll see.”
Mitchell’s only two career losses have come against Topuria and Josh Emmett. Mitchell returned to the win column with a stoppage victory over Kron Gracie at UFC 310 this past December.
