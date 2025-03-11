  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Media Alexander Volkanovski Confident He Can Beat Diego Lopes 'Everywhere'

Alexander Volkanovski believes he can beat Diego Lopes in all aspects of their upcoming fight.


Alexander Volkanovski Confident He Can Beat Diego Lopes 'Everywhere'

Alexander Volkanovski believes he can beat Diego Lopes in all aspects of their upcoming fight.
Lopes and Volkanovski will fight for the vacant featherweight title in the main event at UFC 314 on April 12 at the Kaseya Center in Miami. While Volkanovski acknowledges Lopes’ skill set, he believes he can hold his own against the Brazilian.

Although Lopes is known for his dangerous submission game, Volkanovski won’t hesitate to engage on the ground. According to Volkanovski, Lopes will be very uncomfortable realizing that he can’t put his opponent away even if things are going his way.

“I think I can beat Diego everywhere,” Volkanovski said in an interview with interview with fight gear brand Engage. “He is dangerous. He’s gonna be dangerous everywhere, so I need to sharpen everything. Even if I wanted to go the wrestling route, or grappling route, I think I would dominate there anyway. Everyone knows him for his jiu-jitsu, but trust me I ain’t worried if it goes there. Can he handle the fact that even when things are going his way, I ain’t quitting. I am coming back even stronger. I don’t even think he’ll get me there but even if he does, I think he’s still gonna absolutely hate being in these positions. Because he’s gonna realize, ‘I can’t stop this guy.’ I’ll show the world and him that I’m just different.”

After cleaning out almost the entire featherweight division, Volkanovski suffered two failed lightweight title bids against Islam Makhachev in 2023. Many believe Volkanovski returning too soon from his knockout loss in the rematch against Makhachev played a role in his featherweight title loss against Ilia Topuria at UFC 298 last year. The Australian will now be returning to action for the first time in more than a year.

Meanwhile, Lopes has racked up five consecutive wins with three finishes since dropping a hard-fought decision against Movsar Evloev in his short-notice UFC debut.



If Volk still resembles anything like prime Volk, then yea. It shouldn't be too difficult.
 
Maybe.

This might be a BSD vs Poirier type fight.

There's levels to this game.

But all eyes on Volk to prove he's still up there.
 
I believe in volk! But if he loses in devastating fashion he should retire simple as
 
He is/was a great fighter. There is zero doubt about that. But in about 6 months he will be 37 years old. That is NOT a good thing for the smaller weight class guys.

I’m still not sure which way I’m going with this. But Lopes just turned 30, and is riding a 5 UFC fight winning streak. While Alex is 1-3 in his last 4. Getting KO the last two fights.

Definitely leaning towards Lopes, though.
 
