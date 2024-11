HHJ said: if anyone else subbed Gane no one would give a shit Click to expand...

If a HW fighter beat Gane it would be considered a top HW win let alone subbing Gane in less than 2 minutes, 4 seconds in the first. Gane is ranked 3 behind Jones and Aspinall only and would be considered a top division win any way you beat him. Gane beat Spivac in 2 rounds and Spivac could not out grapple Gane or get him to the ground. Gane put a beating on Spivac.Gane is an elite HW with submission wins and a serviceable ground game as we saw in the Ngannou fight. Aspinall does not have a better win on his resume, so if Aspinall beat Gane, it would be his best win on his resume, let alone subbing him in less than 3 minutes in the first.