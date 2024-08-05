koa pomaikai
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Jul 23, 2024
- Messages
- 61
- Reaction score
- 154
Islam was supposed to defend LW belt against Armen at 308 but a hand injury suffered by Islam has cancelled the belt.
Islam took this chance to call out Max Holloway who is facing Illia now at UFC 308.
Islam has already defended his belt twice against a top featherweight in Volk, if he can successful defend against Max, he’d have cleaned out 145 contenders and former champions.
Who do you think Islam should defend against?
Holloway or Armen?
Makhachev likes Holloway fight over Tsarukyan rematch: ‘I already beat Arman’
The lightweight champion is still looking for a more interesting opponent than current No. 1 contender Arman Tsarukyan.
www.mmamania.com