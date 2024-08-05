Nausicaa said: Well consider Arman and Gaethje are the two top contenders for him. He fought arman before and Arman was offered to fight Islam but Arman declined so Islam fought Poirier.



Holloway just destroyed Gaethje. So one can see where his justification comes from for calling out Holloway as Islam have mentioned many times that he hates rematches and wants fresh blood. Click to expand...

That's disingenuous and Islam also would not take a fight on 6 weeks notice. Lets be honest, Arman is Islams biggest threat right now but he is so young that they can avoid him without really hurting Arman's career or in other words Arman will probably be champ once Islam retires. That fight needs to happen or it really devalues Islams PfP #1 status and saying he beat him the first time is not really an excuse as Arman is still the closest fight Islam has ever had besides the one where he was knocked out. (You could argue that Volk 1 was damn close as DP was submitted so it was never in the judges hands during his fight.)Edit: I am not saying Arman wins when they fight as Islam looked nasty violent against DP. TBH, I am questioning why he would even say these things unless maybe there is another issue or injury which is starting to cause problems and he knows Arman is going to be his biggest test for sure.