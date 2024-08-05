Media Islam wants to fight Holloway instead of Armen

Islam was supposed to defend LW belt against Armen at 308 but a hand injury suffered by Islam has cancelled the belt.

Islam took this chance to call out Max Holloway who is facing Illia now at UFC 308.

Islam has already defended his belt twice against a top featherweight in Volk, if he can successful defend against Max, he’d have cleaned out 145 contenders and former champions.

Who do you think Islam should defend against?

Holloway or Armen?

Makhachev likes Holloway fight over Tsarukyan rematch: ‘I already beat Arman’

The lightweight champion is still looking for a more interesting opponent than current No. 1 contender Arman Tsarukyan.
I’m sure he’s sick of rematches …. He has beaten arman already

And arman isn’t a needle mover …

Arman is a risky fight with not much reward
 
The BMF belt >>> all other division belts
 
Didn’t they offer Arman the fight multiple times and he declined?
 
That is silly, Holloway ain't even FW champ anymore. Islam calling out contenders not even champs in lower weight classes is not a good look for him.
 
Arman definitely mire deserving but I get why he wants it. Much bigger name value, and isn't a rematch. But yeah we really need to get Arman in there next
 
Didn’t they offer Arman the fight multiple times and he declined?
From what i understand They offered it to him on like 5-6 weeks after he had just finished his fight with Charles. So wasn't really the most reasonable turn around time for him if he had any sort of recovering he needed to do. And that's when they went with DP
 
Beeyotch keeping up his reign of legend - he will fight and call out smaller guys.
 
Dumb call out.
Well consider Arman and Gaethje are the two top contenders for him. He fought arman before and Arman was offered to fight Islam but Arman declined so Islam fought Poirier.

Holloway just destroyed Gaethje. So one can see where his justification comes from for calling out Holloway as Islam have mentioned many times that he hates rematches and wants fresh blood.
 
I too would rather fight a smaller man, who's more famous, who's lost twice to the guy I just beat up, and make more money to do so.

What it lacks in bravery it more than makes up for in business sense.
 
They were booked for 308 but Islam can’t defend due to hand injury.
They were not booked for 308 lol. There was no official announcement of their fight and date and then the injury news came.

And arman was offered the islam fight but he declined so Islam fought dustin
 
Well consider Arman and Gaethje are the two top contenders for him. He fought arman before and Arman was offered to fight Islam but Arman declined so Islam fought Poirier.

Holloway just destroyed Gaethje. So one can see where his justification comes from for calling out Holloway as Islam have mentioned many times that he hates rematches and wants fresh blood.
That's disingenuous and Islam also would not take a fight on 6 weeks notice. Lets be honest, Arman is Islams biggest threat right now but he is so young that they can avoid him without really hurting Arman's career or in other words Arman will probably be champ once Islam retires. That fight needs to happen or it really devalues Islams PfP #1 status and saying he beat him the first time is not really an excuse as Arman is still the closest fight Islam has ever had besides the one where he was knocked out. (You could argue that Volk 1 was damn close as DP was submitted so it was never in the judges hands during his fight.)

Edit: I am not saying Arman wins when they fight as Islam looked nasty violent against DP. TBH, I am questioning why he would even say these things unless maybe there is another issue or injury which is starting to cause problems and he knows Arman is going to be his biggest test for sure.
 
It was between Arman & Gaethje to be the No 1 contender for Islam but Gaethje lost to Max so it makes sense that Max is in the conversation of a title fight at 155. Plus if Max beats Ilia & becomes FW champ again then Islam vs Max becomes a super fight since its champ vs champ.

Arman should be Islam's next opponent because their first fight wasn't a championship fight, & it was years ago so both guys are different, & he's technically the no 2 guy in the division under Islam. But if Max beats Ilia, Islam vs Max becomes a massive sell with it being a champ vs champ super fight. Now if Max loses to Ilia Max is still in the 155 title convo because he beat Gaethje who was at the top of 155.
 
I’m sure he’s sick of rematches …. He has beaten arman already

And arman isn’t a needle mover …

Arman is a risky fight with not much reward
Every fight for a champion is risky with not much reward, lol. There is no "needle mover" for Islam, he is number one so I am confused why people don't want him fighting the best opponents with with an extremely close skill-set
 
No shit? At this rate, he's gonna wipe out the entire FW division. I hope Holloway doesn't need too much time to prepare.
 
