Islam vs Arman. Who has improved more since the first fight?

Who do you think has improved more? IIRC, Islam had a staph infection in the first fight as well (According to Ali so can't be too credible) but Arman made Islam work.
I think Islam's striking has improved a shit ton and idk, if he was able to stand and trade with Dustin (and Charles) and was not rocked even once, I don't see Arman troubling him on the feet. On the ground tho, I can't say. Charles caught Arman in a few submissions while Islam was able to avoid them but it's pretty clear by now that Islam does not have the ground game of Khabib. On the feet, Islam is much better but I can actually see Arman taking him down as well. Wonder how Islam would do on his back.
 
Really hard to say but Islam has definitely been fighting tougher guys which I think gives him a slight edge. That said there’s only one way to find out
Even if Arman improved more Islam is still better overall.

Don't see a realistic path of victory for Arman given that he has worse striking and grappling. Maybe he can make it a dogfight and try to out-cardio Mak.
 
Even if Arman improved more Islam is still better overall.

Don't see a realistic path of victory for Arman given that he has worse striking and grappling. Maybe he can make it a dogfight and try to out-cardio Mak.
Same. Imo, Gaethje is the more dangerous match-up. Arman deserves the fight but I don't see any obvious danger for Islam there.
 
Islam

Arman lost to Gamrot
Got put in 2 very bad positions against Charles.
 
