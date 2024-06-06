Islam vs Arman. Who has improved more since the first fight?

Who do you think has improved more? IIRC, Islam had a staph infection in the first fight as well (According to Ali so can't be too credible) but Arman made Islam work.

I think Islam's striking has improved a shit ton and idk, if he was able to stand and trade with Dustin (and Charles) and was not rocked even once, I don't see Arman troubling him on the feet. On the ground tho, I can't say. Charles caught Arman in a few submissions while Islam was able to avoid them but it's pretty clear by now that Islam does not have the ground game of Khabib. On the feet, Islam is much better but I can actually see Arman taking him down as well. Wonder how Islam would do on his back.