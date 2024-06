MrBlackheart said: Man won 14 in a row, tied LW defense record, finished 7 out of last 8 fights. And all I hear I that he gasses and how max is going to beat him. I guess if Islam strangles Holloway, we’d just keep hearing how he beat another FW. It’s always something. Click to expand...

He was gassing though, some fighters don't wear fatigue very well on their face, Makhachev seems to have it, as does Mcgregor. He was looking almost like bout with VolkanovskiA lot of the notions with Makhachev has been proven wrong at this point.He can't make 155....made it.Can't do it outside of Abu Dhabi... did it. Twice in his 3 fights.Doesn't fight top LWs...just did tonight.