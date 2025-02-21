Islam is the only fighter to get the "he beat a smaller guy" narrative.

MrBlackheart
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Jul 8, 2022
- Messages
- 1,436
- Reaction score
- 4,910
It's very odd that I hear the "he beat a FW" again and again. I wouldn't mind it if other fighters got the same treatment.
-when GSP beat BJ Penn, I don't hear "he beat a LW"
-when Jan beat Izzy, I don't hear the "he beat a MW"
-when Stipe beat DC, I don't hear the "he beat a LHW"
-when Poirier beat Max (2nd fight), I don't hear "he beat a FW"
There must be more examples.
It's come to the point that I don't want Islam to move up to 170. If he becomes champ, we'll hear the "this guy made a career of beating LWs and FWs".
-when GSP beat BJ Penn, I don't hear "he beat a LW"
-when Jan beat Izzy, I don't hear the "he beat a MW"
-when Stipe beat DC, I don't hear the "he beat a LHW"
-when Poirier beat Max (2nd fight), I don't hear "he beat a FW"
There must be more examples.
It's come to the point that I don't want Islam to move up to 170. If he becomes champ, we'll hear the "this guy made a career of beating LWs and FWs".