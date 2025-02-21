  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Islam is the only fighter to get the "he beat a smaller guy" narrative.

It's very odd that I hear the "he beat a FW" again and again. I wouldn't mind it if other fighters got the same treatment.

-when GSP beat BJ Penn, I don't hear "he beat a LW"
-when Jan beat Izzy, I don't hear the "he beat a MW"
-when Stipe beat DC, I don't hear the "he beat a LHW"
-when Poirier beat Max (2nd fight), I don't hear "he beat a FW"

There must be more examples.


It's come to the point that I don't want Islam to move up to 170. If he becomes champ, we'll hear the "this guy made a career of beating LWs and FWs".
 
That's because beating lighter guys was such an insignificant part of their stories. With Islam, half of his title defenses are against a FW, and one of them was a short notice FW.

Maybe blachowicz was comparable since he beat jacare, rockhold, and izzy. But he wasn't as popular as islam, thus got less criticism. Although, I still to this day see the argument that Jan only beat Izzy because of his size.
 
Exactly it's just so many even if it's not his fault.
 
Islam has some of the most defensive fans out of any fanbase lol

''Leave muh Islam alone!!!'' <lmao>

the-boys.gif
 
I don't know why these people cannot use critical thinking to figure out that FWs are very dangerous even at LW. Holloway just destroyed gaethje and gave dustin a close fight, volk did much better against Islam than true LWs like oliveira and dustin. It's like they just see FW and assume it's a free title defense. I guess it's just retards still mad conor lost
 
TS must not have heard of the term weight bully. It's quite commonly used on Sherdog, and it's certainly not reserved to Islam.
 
Till used to get a lot f shit but he didn't give a fook.

“I ain’t no welterweight,” he continued. “I’m a light heavyweight in the welterweight division. It should be illegal, what I’m doing. The UFC should ban it but they can’t because I do it naturally and I do it professionally, and no one can do a fucking thing about it.”


Khamzat also gets it still to this day and its justified for the most part he needs to stay at MW though or LHW he can do both but he's done at 170 fo sho.. imho
 
They were all champs. Poeple said that about KN, meaningless.
I don't agree with the pre-text if your champion of the weight class below you get to move up and face the Champion automatically, never have. You should at least have to fight a top 5 ranked.
 
Well that's a dumb opinion. IA was the Champion of a lower weight class correct? He moved to the face the champion of a higher weight class, correct? He lost, correct?

What was, as you insinuated against IA?
 
Another classic is to refer to someone as "former/blown up LW/FW", and throwing the "weight bully" term around. It's just a lazy way for people discredit fighters they don't like.

Just imagine if Islam was to lose against "former BW Topuria", wouldn't that be crazy?
 
god, i seriously hate these weird dagi apologist.

its frustrating because they obviously dont follow the sport and only fan boy like 2 or 3 fighters. they're literally the same as mcgregor fans except they infest places like sherdog.


this thread in particular is annoying cause its so blatantly false.


literally almost EVERY champion in UFC history has been criticized for beating smaller guys because usually champions are among the biggest people in their weight class (or are perceived as such). That isnt to mention the countless non-champions that are always called weight bullies.


Like, someone just ban this guy. There is no way he could make any threads of any value just based on how utterly stupid this one is.
 
This. Was this really thread worthy, OP? What do you actually want to achieve with this thread? Just more slobber for Islam??
 
