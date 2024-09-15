Is this the most boring lineup of champions in UFC history?

I know there's going to be those that pretend to find some of these fighters entertaining to appear more hardcore or knowledgeable than others or those who have a similar background whether it be religion, country/hometown etc so this isn't for you guys

But out of any champion list of any era in UFC history, has there every been a more dull/boring line up of UFC champions than the likes of Pantoja, Merab, Belal, Pennington?

It seems like the only champions worth tuning into now are Topuria, Islam, Pereira, and Jones/Aspinall which is essentially only half of current UFC champions. I remember when every title fight was a must see.

We really took these days for granted

the-goat-era-of-ufc-champions-v0-962pd0pr6lga1.jpg
 
YUP!

Obviously theres always gotta be someone exciting in there but we have officially entered the era of the boring
 
Why on earth is Stipe, who hasn't fought for umpteen years and is now 42, being given a title shot?? Absolutely ridiculous. Just a much easier target for Jones to keep his unbeaten status, than having to fight Mr Aspinall.
 
Can’t recall the champs ever being this blah …..Said when you don’t even care if you see the champions fight
 
