Is this the most boring lineup of champions in UFC history?

I know there's going to be those that pretend to find some of these fighters entertaining to appear more hardcore or knowledgeable than others or those who have a similar background whether it be religion, country/hometown etc so this isn't for you guys
But out of any champion list of any era in UFC history, has there every been a more dull/boring line up of UFC champions than the likes of Pantoja, Merab, Belal, Pennington?
It seems like the only champions worth tuning into now are Topuria, Islam, Pereira, and Jones/Aspinall which is essentially only half of current UFC champions. I remember when every title fight was a must see.
We really took these days for granted
