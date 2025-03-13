Ankalaev is the most boring Champ in UFC history

Magomed Ankalaev is the most soul-crushingly boring champion in UFC history, and honestly, watching paint dry would be more exciting. The guy fights like he’s actively trying to suck the life out of anyone who’s unfortunate enough to watch. His strategy? Hugging his opponent against the cage for as long as possible, hoping the referee just forgets about them and leaves them there. Watching Ankalaev fight is like seeing a snail try to do a marathon — it's slow, pointless, and you’re praying for it to end. It’s not fighting, it’s just awkwardly clinging onto someone until the bell rings.And don’t even get me started on the time Alex Pereira, a guy who literally has a single wrestling move in his entire arsenal, took him down like he was a toddler. If Ankalaev is supposed to be some kind of dominant force in the light heavyweight division, getting ragdolled by a guy whose grappling skills barely register on the radar is just embarrassing. Oh, and did I mention that every single one of his fights ends in a decision? It’s like watching someone play chess with no pieces, knowing they’ll just stalemate the game for 25 minutes and walk away like they just won the Super Bowl. Ankalaev’s fighting is so boring, it makes watching your grandma try to use an iPhone look like the final scene of. It’s a complete disaster, and yet somehow, we’re supposed to call this guy a "champion."