I think a major factor driving drug abuse in the US is the access to easy but fleeting pleasure in our day to day lives (separate from drugs) coupled with an environment that allows us to neglect our true physical and emotional well-being which leaves us drained and desperately seeking out the next boost.



Substance use offers one of the easiest and most predictable ways to feel “better” and it also fits perfectly with the current “instant gratification” zeitgeist, not to mention the explicit and more hidden endorsement of drugs within our culture in the US.



I’d say the availability of drugs and alcohol is obviously necessary for any of the above to take place, although people will get high on almost anything, which means that the CIAs as drug importers are at least somewhat responsible for what has happened in the US.