F1980
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2018
- Messages
- 1,653
- Reaction score
- 1,564
I don't think there's any other developed country that even comes close to our drug consumption and addiction.
The story goes that the CIA needed funding for overseas operations and started bringing drugs to the US from Cambodia and they may or may not have stopped then. It seems that drug issues we have blew up right after. They brought drugs to inner cities and probably everywhere else. Now the country is addicted to crack, meth, fentanyl and everything else in between. I'm not surprised if they're still getting a cut of the profit from the drug organizations from all over the world.
If they needed money, they should've brought the stuff to another country. Not getting the people paying your salary addicted for life to extremely harmful drugs.
The story goes that the CIA needed funding for overseas operations and started bringing drugs to the US from Cambodia and they may or may not have stopped then. It seems that drug issues we have blew up right after. They brought drugs to inner cities and probably everywhere else. Now the country is addicted to crack, meth, fentanyl and everything else in between. I'm not surprised if they're still getting a cut of the profit from the drug organizations from all over the world.
If they needed money, they should've brought the stuff to another country. Not getting the people paying your salary addicted for life to extremely harmful drugs.