Is the CIA to blame for America's extreme drug addiction?

I don't think there's any other developed country that even comes close to our drug consumption and addiction.

The story goes that the CIA needed funding for overseas operations and started bringing drugs to the US from Cambodia and they may or may not have stopped then. It seems that drug issues we have blew up right after. They brought drugs to inner cities and probably everywhere else. Now the country is addicted to crack, meth, fentanyl and everything else in between. I'm not surprised if they're still getting a cut of the profit from the drug organizations from all over the world.

If they needed money, they should've brought the stuff to another country. Not getting the people paying your salary addicted for life to extremely harmful drugs.
 
There isn't a single reason. That's an overly simplistic way to look at an incredibly complicated issue. The current epidemic of overdose deaths has its roots in the greed of the drug companies profiting off of their highly addictive products and hiding that data for as long as they could. But that may not be the reason someone in rural California becomes addicted to meth. Desperation and poverty breed drug use and the worse that gets the worse widespread drug use does as well.
 
meh, shitty pretense IMO.
CIA is and has been for years a failed agency with poor leadership.
the demise of HUMINT and increased reliance on drone technology, etc. detracted from their efficacy.
great book that illustrates this decline is by Tim Weiner called "Legacy of Ashes".
81QBEaG64PL._SL1500_.jpg

for those amongst us who still actually read 'books'.
 
I'm going to get this book.
 
I'm sure that the Cia isn't helping but I don't think they are responsible entirely. Blue collar America runs on opiates and adderall. People are over worked over tired and have shit health care. Our culture has become dysfunctional and everyone wants to escape it as often as they can. Poverty breeds escapism. No one wants to be sober in America.


I think we'd be slamming dope regardless of who imports it. Its just how we roll and how our system is set up.


Its also big business and it's the American way.
 
No. They certainly would kill or harm you or anybody else on the quest for more power, but the US is the most overindulgent society in almost every area. It's the fattest, the most drug addicted, the most social media addicted, morally flimsy, some of the highest abortion rates in the developed world, the highest single motherhood rates, some of the highest crime rates in the developed world.

There's a "push" in popular culture to normalize and promote degeneracy and overconsumption of everything all of the time, but it's kind of the old "if someone told you to jump off a bridge, would you do it?"
 
I think a major factor driving drug abuse in the US is the access to easy but fleeting pleasure in our day to day lives (separate from drugs) coupled with an environment that allows us to neglect our true physical and emotional well-being which leaves us drained and desperately seeking out the next boost.

Substance use offers one of the easiest and most predictable ways to feel “better” and it also fits perfectly with the current “instant gratification” zeitgeist, not to mention the explicit and more hidden endorsement of drugs within our culture in the US.

I’d say the availability of drugs and alcohol is obviously necessary for any of the above to take place, although people will get high on almost anything, which means that the CIAs as drug importers are at least somewhat responsible for what has happened in the US.
 
No. They may have helped fuel it to fund their own desires and operations but they are not responsible for the demand.

The quest for altered states is observable in all kinds of fauna in nature, humans just appear to be the only ones taking it to addictive and life-controlling levels.
 
To opiates, no. You can thank big pharma and crony capitalism for that one
 
