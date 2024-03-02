Mark Hunts FIST
Oregon lawmakers have voted to roll back the state’s drug decriminalization measure, which was hailed as a pioneering approach to addiction but faces intense backlash as communities grapple with surges in fentanyl use and overdoses.
Oregon has seen a 190 percent increase in overdose deaths since the initial decriminalization bill went into effect in February 2021, according to the CDC.
Oregon lawmakers to recriminalize possession of hard drugs
Oregon lawmakers passed a bill to recriminalize possession of drugs weeks after Gov. Tina Kotek declared state of emergency over the fentanyl crisis in Portland.
Shout out to all the people that thought, allowing rampant use of meth and opioids was a good idea