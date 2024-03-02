Law Oregon rolls back decriminalization of drug possession

Oregon lawmakers have voted to roll back the state’s drug decriminalization measure, which was hailed as a pioneering approach to addiction but faces intense backlash as communities grapple with surges in fentanyl use and overdoses.


Oregon has seen a 190 percent increase in overdose deaths since the initial decriminalization bill went into effect in February 2021, according to the CDC.

www.dailymail.co.uk

Oregon lawmakers to recriminalize possession of hard drugs

Oregon lawmakers passed a bill to recriminalize possession of drugs weeks after Gov. Tina Kotek declared state of emergency over the fentanyl crisis in Portland.
www.dailymail.co.uk



Shout out to all the people that thought, allowing rampant use of meth and opioids was a good idea
 
Who could have foreseen this? By reducing penalties and providing more resources for drug use, it's inevitable that more people would be inclined to partake. What an intriguing phenomenon.
 
"The bill creates a new, unclassified misdemeanor for possession punishable by up to 30 days in jail for probation violations or 180 days in jail if a judge revokes probation.

  • Though not mandated, 23 counties, representing 84% of Oregonians, indicated they'll introduce deflection programs for those arrested or convicted of possession of a small amount of hard drugs (less than 5 grams) — connecting those to treatment instead of entering a plea or standing trial.
  • If treatment is completed, the case will be dismissed and the record expunged."
 
