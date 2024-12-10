Is Shavkat Rakhmonov overrated, underrated or as advertised?

Depends on who is doing the rating.

People want to generalize way too much, this causes them to make presumptuous conclussions when addressing a single individual of the general group.



They will have their biases towards certain fanbases they don't like, or perveived supporters of certain companies (like UFC shills UFC haters, JMMA supporters/elitists, etc.) Which often causes people to way overreact on here, because one disagreement already forms their whole image of the person, because all the blanks are filled in with the stereotype they have in their head of the "average fan or hater of x"



Which often results into people talking past each other, because they aren't open to fairly and honestly contemplatie what the other is trying to say, or where the person might be coming from, nor will they put much effort into trying to understand the other by asking questions, instead of making rash conclussions/assumptions.