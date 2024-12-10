Is Shavkat Rakhmonov overrated, underrated or as advertised?

  • Total voters
    21
It seems after the Ian Garry fight a lot of you have a different perspective of Shavkat.

What's your take on him now?

shavkat-rakhmonov-ufc-310-ceremonial-weigh-ins.jpg
 
HatKick said:
As advertised. One boring fight over a tricky matchup that he still won isn't gonna change my opinion of him. There's hardly an elite fighter that hasn't had a boring or underwhelming performance at some point. Typical Sherdog overreaction going on.
At least we didn't get a 'Should Shavkat retire?' thread.
 
HatKick said:
As advertised. One boring fight against a tricky matchup that he still won isn't gonna change my opinion of him. There's hardly an elite fighter that hasn't had a boring or underwhelming performance at some point. Typical Sherdog overreaction going on.
Yeah I agree.
 
If only that spinning kick had connected and sent Ian to oblivion we would be hailing him as a god right now.


<WhitmanDefeat>
 
AmonTobin said:
Rakhmonov was fighting one of the best guys in the division who’s trying his best not to take damage or get trapped in a bad position. Who’s also trained with him before and has been preparing for him. Criticizing him for not getting a finish seems a bit naive to me.
It seems fucking stupid, honestly.
 
As advertised. He is the only one who managed to defeat Garry so far. The fight with Belal will be very different and will be my second most anticipated fight in early 2025, just behind Alex - Ank.
 
I think it’s a damned if you do, damned if you don’t thing.

If he goes out there looking for finishes then he leaves some openings, and people say he’s too hittable to have sustained success at the top.

If he goes out there just looking to win then there will inevitably be less-than-thrilling fights, especially if there are injuries, tricky matchups, etc etc, and people will say he’s not who they thought.

Khamzat had a similar arc after the Gilbert fight - ‘he just went life and death with a former lightweight!’ ‘He just got exposed!’ And now people are back to gobbling his balls after a great win. Es normal

Prior to beating Leon, Belal was a constant underdog who few really believed in. I’m sure people thought even less of him after Luque beat his ass in their first fight, yet look at him now
 
Depends in how you viewed him before his last fight, I knew he was good but i didn’t see him as this killer all these other tards made him out to be, fools acting like JDM was out of his depth to be calling out Shavkat. People saying stuff like “Shavkats going to do unspeakable things to Ian Garry” like what? Hold him against the cage?

People will use his fight with Ian Garry as evidence he won’t beat Belal but i see it as a similar situation to DDP and Chimaev. In the case of DDP he had competitive fights with lesser competition like Brunson but it didn’t stop him beating Whittaker, Strickland and Izzy, same applies to Chimaev and his fights with Burns and Usman.

People are different, Ian Garry isn’t Belal, Shavkat isn’t Leon Edwards, this ain’t Top Trumps, it’s two dudes fighting.
 
He kinda proved that he's just as good as I thought.

That Garry could defend the TD while fresh early on is something he should get credit for, and that Shavkat still was confident
enough to try and outbox the point fighter, and doing really well was cool to see.
 
Depends on who is doing the rating.
People want to generalize way too much, this causes them to make presumptuous conclussions when addressing a single individual of the general group.

They will have their biases towards certain fanbases they don't like, or perveived supporters of certain companies (like UFC shills UFC haters, JMMA supporters/elitists, etc.) Which often causes people to way overreact on here, because one disagreement already forms their whole image of the person, because all the blanks are filled in with the stereotype they have in their head of the "average fan or hater of x"

Which often results into people talking past each other, because they aren't open to fairly and honestly contemplatie what the other is trying to say, or where the person might be coming from, nor will they put much effort into trying to understand the other by asking questions, instead of making rash conclussions/assumptions.
 
What's his rating, and who rated him?
 
Proven fighter. As advertised. Sooner or later you will come across resistance. Now whether it's because of injury or the caliber of talent he's facing, only time will tell. Nobody can stay dominant forever. Not to mention you got your good and bad days.
 
