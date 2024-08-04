Is Popov Better than Aspinall?

Aspinall has impressed me with his quickness. Don't think I've ever seen an MMA heavyweight move like him, though Gane is also really impressive.



Aspinall is also a good grappler from the top at least (see: Volkov fight).



Cardio and Wrestling? Totally untested. I think Popov could be a problem for Aspinall. Blaydes doesn't set up his entries well at all. Popov does.



Oh well, we'll probably never see the fight. At least we might get to see Ngannou vs. Popov. Could be a bad matchup for Popov, that.