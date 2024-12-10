Scerpi
How many of you voted for this shithead? lol...
It's fucking shocking how close this unqualified retard came to being President
In a stunning New York Times exposé, minority staffers from Kamala Harris's campaign have come forward with explosive allegations of racism and mistreatment, branding her operation as one of the most discriminatory campaigns in modern Democratic history. These whistleblowers accuse Harris and her leadership team of routinely sidelining Black staffers' input while lavishing preferential treatment on their white counterparts, who reportedly enjoyed superior office accommodations and perks like paid meals. Meanwhile, campaign offices in minority-dominated areas were allegedly left to function without basic necessities such as running water, reliable internet, or even working computers, forcing staff to operate out of coffee shops and fast-food chains to access free WiFi. Adding insult to injury, minority staffers claim they were often forced to cover campaign expenses like printing and signage out of their own pockets, highlighting a glaring disparity in resource allocation. The allegations paint a damning picture of hypocrisy within the Harris campaign, raising uncomfortable questions about its commitment to equity and inclusion.
As a result, many staff members felt that Philadelphia’s racially diverse neighborhoods were ignored.
Even though the campaign raised $1.5 billion, many of its field offices in the city were filthy and lacked basic supplies like tables, chairs, cleaning products and printers, staff members said. Several recounted being forced to raid the campaign’s better-stocked suburban offices or to raise money independently. One office received more than 20 boxes of campaign T-shirts, only to discover an embarrassing misspelling: “Harriz-Walz.”
An internal survey commissioned by the Harris campaign also found that Black staff members were frustrated with campaign leaders and felt that their ideas were ignored at a rate far higher than their peers’. Some complained of outright racial discrimination. The campaign’s leadership was made aware of the survey’s results.
Few of those frustrations have been leaked to the public.
In an all-staff call after the election, Quentin Fulks, the principal deputy campaign manager, told staff members that talking to the press would ruin their career prospects, four people on the call said.
Lauren Hitt, a Harris campaign spokeswoman, denied that Mr. Fulks had used that language or tone on the call, and said that he had instead counseled staff members against saying something in a moment of anger that could come to hurt themselves or the vice president.
It's only been a month...
How Alarmed Harris Staffers Went Rogue to Reach Black and Latino Voters

Worried that the campaign was neglecting voters of color in Philadelphia and other battleground cities, organizers secretly gathered at a Dunkin' Donuts and elsewhere to get out the vote.

www.nytimes.com
It's only been a month...