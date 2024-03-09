I don’t love traveling, so I would say buy a little place in the middle of nowhere. Traveling is a pain in the ass.

I guess it’s less so if you don’t have a job, house, family & pets to get squared away before buying what you need, packing, getting to the airport on time with all your shit, dealing with security, sitting in a plane for hours, then getting off and trying to find a way to get to your hotel without getting ripped off by a cab driver, checking in, then just going out and doing the same shit you would have done at home anyway- eating, drinking, sleeping. But it’s still a pain in the ass.