Everybody wants to travel and see the world. But, with inflation and everything that's happening; playing it safe and smart might be the better option.Depressed is what you are.
Raise a family, tend to a stable job and travel 2-3 weeks out of the year to countries in Europe, North America and select few in Asia.
What would you rather do?
Yoel Romero low-key that guy, but he seems pretty happy to me. Honestly a lot of old school fighters lived that kind of life for awhile and seem to be doing okay.Raise a family, tend to a stable job and travel 2-3 weeks out of the year to countries in Europe, North America and select few in Asia.
I've always found the aimless wanderers to be empty shells of people that end up with depression and loneliness.
Maybe you should try traveling Sherbro.I'm 34 and accomplished nothing.... that being said I'm working on it.
I just want grown adults to stop using emojis like they are middle school kids.
Yes having others with you on your journey is probably the key.Have family & colleagues that love traveling, some are 10+ trips a year; Gone every other month.
(Work related too, though for some).
I like to travel & will do more when less busy tied to work for next couple of years.
That said, still travel bout 3 or 4 times a year. Heading to Balkans in May for a work vaca thing for a month.