Social I'm between wanting to pack up everything and travel the world full time & wanting to buy a little house in the middle of nowhere and live a slow life

SadBunny said:
Everybody wants to travel and see the world. But, with inflation and everything that's happening; playing it safe and smart might be the better option.

What would you rather do?
Click to expand...
Raise a family, tend to a stable job and travel 2-3 weeks out of the year to countries in Europe, North America and select few in Asia.

I've always found the aimless wanderers to be empty shells of people that end up with depression and loneliness.
 
EL CORINTHIAN said:
Raise a family, tend to a stable job and travel 2-3 weeks out of the year to countries in Europe, North America and select few in Asia.

I've always found the aimless wanderers to be empty shells of people that end up with depression and loneliness.
Click to expand...
Yoel Romero low-key that guy, but he seems pretty happy to me. Honestly a lot of old school fighters lived that kind of life for awhile and seem to be doing okay.
 
You need to crack open a bottle of prosecco, light a few candles and have a real heart to heart with your boyfriend.......show him what's in your heart and what's in your head.

Together you'll make the right decision for your journey together.

quote-hope-miraxles.jpg
 
Last edited:
I just want grown adults to stop using emojis like they are middle school kids.
 
Traveling is fine here and there, but these people who think they're going to go "find themselves" in a far off land are really just depressed and looking for some escape.
 
I don’t love traveling, so I would say buy a little place in the middle of nowhere. Traveling is a pain in the ass.
I guess it’s less so if you don’t have a job, house, family & pets to get squared away before buying what you need, packing, getting to the airport on time with all your shit, dealing with security, sitting in a plane for hours, then getting off and trying to find a way to get to your hotel without getting ripped off by a cab driver, checking in, then just going out and doing the same shit you would have done at home anyway- eating, drinking, sleeping. But it’s still a pain in the ass.
 
Last edited:
Have family & colleagues that love traveling, some are 10+ trips a year; a few are Gone every other month.
(Work related too, though for some).

I like to travel as well & will do more when less busy tied to work for next couple of years.
That said, I still travel bout 3 or 4 times a year. Heading to Balkans in May for a work vaca thing for a month.
 
Last edited:

-Magua- said:
Have family & colleagues that love traveling, some are 10+ trips a year; Gone every other month.
(Work related too, though for some).
I like to travel & will do more when less busy tied to work for next couple of years.

That said, still travel bout 3 or 4 times a year. Heading to Balkans in May for a work vaca thing for a month.
Click to expand...
Yes having others with you on your journey is probably the key.

You reminded me of a show called:

Fight Quest: Fighting Styles from around the world.

Two MMA fighters traveling around the world to find and test the best martial arts styles for MMA.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,447
Messages
55,216,353
Members
174,687
Latest member
PedalLlama

Share this page

Back
Top