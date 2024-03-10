Social Do you think you can survive one year in the wilderness by yourself?

Do you think you can survive one year in the wilderness by yourself?

  • Total voters
    17
MXZT

MXZT

Steel Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
31,213
Reaction score
40,508
Inspired by this thread.

forums.sherdog.com

Social - I'm between wanting to pack up everything and travel the world full time & wanting to buy a little house in the middle of nowhere and live a slow life

forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com

And this older thread, that needed a poll. : - )

forums.sherdog.com

How long do you believe you could survive in the wilderness on your own?

Let's say you get dropped off in the middle of endless wilderness, civilization is thousands of miles out. How long could you survive on your own? Oh yeah, no cellphone or communication devices .... Just the basics you would have on a camping trip like sleeping bag, tent, limited supply of food...
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com

With no internet, no contact with the world? Just a nice log cabin like place in the woods. You get all the tools and supplies you need to survive.

Something like this.



But you have to not contact anyone for a year, not even text or anything.

Personally I don't think live like that without contact at all. I'd start feeling lonely and isolated obviously. Maybe I could do a month at best.
 
If all the supplies I need to survive means a ton of freeze dried/canned food and about 150 bottles of Fiji water, then hell yes.
Sign me up!

I could probably hunt and collect then filter some water, farm a bit, but I wouldn’t bet my life on it for a year.
 
MXZT said:
Inspired by this thread.

forums.sherdog.com

Social - I'm between wanting to pack up everything and travel the world full time & wanting to buy a little house in the middle of nowhere and live a slow life

forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com

And this older thread, that needed a poll. : - )

forums.sherdog.com

How long do you believe you could survive in the wilderness on your own?

Let's say you get dropped off in the middle of endless wilderness, civilization is thousands of miles out. How long could you survive on your own? Oh yeah, no cellphone or communication devices .... Just the basics you would have on a camping trip like sleeping bag, tent, limited supply of food...
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com

With no internet, no contact with the world? Just a nice log cabin like place in the woods. You get all the tools and supplies you need to survive.

Something like this.



But you have to not contact anyone for a year, not even text or anything.

Personally I don't think live like that without contact at all. I'd start feeling lonely and isolated obviously. Maybe I could do a month at best.
Click to expand...

I voted no before reading the post. If you start off with a cabin and all the supplies you need it would be easy. I would end up like Castaway, with Hanks making friends with Wilson, but you wouldn't have to worry about shelter or sustenance which is what would kill most of us city boys.
 
Hell no. I couldn't survive a week without AC in my house.
 
If I had a full loadout of everything I might need (tent, sleeping bag, clothes, matches, hatchet, knife, shotgun, rifle, plenty of ammo, water purifying stuff, med kit, etc) I could probably do it. But if I have to go out with just the clothes on my back and nothing else, I'd likely be screwed.
 
I have strong survival skills compared to the average person, and if we're talking zero support or outside resources for 12 months I'd probably starve to death during the winter.

Edit: this was going off the title, clothes on my back scenario. Stocked cabin is easy mode. Fuck yo cabin, make the challenge hardcore.
 
With all the stuff as listed , yea , without too many problems baring accidents or animal attack.


Would be nice just to spend some time with the voices in my head.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
How long do you believe you could survive in the wilderness on your own?
2 3
Replies
51
Views
1K
Phlog
Phlog
Cherry Brigand
The World is Better With You In it, October Edition
Replies
13
Views
281
Cherry Brigand
Cherry Brigand

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,666
Messages
55,228,025
Members
174,690
Latest member
didok

Share this page

Back
Top