How long do you believe you could survive in the wilderness on your own? Let's say you get dropped off in the middle of endless wilderness, civilization is thousands of miles out. How long could you survive on your own? Oh yeah, no cellphone or communication devices .... Just the basics you would have on a camping trip like sleeping bag, tent, limited supply of food...

Inspired by this thread.And this older thread, that needed a poll. : - )With no internet, no contact with the world? Just a nice log cabin like place in the woods. You get all the tools and supplies you need to survive.Something like this.But you have to not contact anyone for a year, not even text or anything.Personally I don't think live like that without contact at all. I'd start feeling lonely and isolated obviously. Maybe I could do a month at best.