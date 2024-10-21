Media Ian Garry says Kamaru Usman turned down a fight with him for December

Who wins if they fight?

The #7 guy is upset the #2 guy won't fight him, comparing him to the #6 guy. Maybe Garry could try fighting the #5 guy?
 
Thepaintbucket said:
Usman fought Khamzat on short notice.

Ian is calling out a guy whose on a -3 L skid.
So who do you think Usman should be fighting? He has to fight down the rankings. Should no opponent at welterweight ask to fight him while he holds onto the #2 spot?

I'd prefer to see Usman vs JDM but it really doesn't matter, if Usman can just pick up one win over any rising contender the UFC will let him have another title shot.
 
svmr_db said:
So who do you think Usman should be fighting? He has to fight down the rankings. Should no opponent at welterweight ask to fight him while he holds onto the #2 spot?

I'd prefer to see Usman vs JDM but it really doesn't matter, if Usman can just pick up one win over any rising contender the UFC will let him have another title shot.
I think Usman is watching the rankings looking to get that quickly timed title shot.
 
Laheys'Liquorland said:
I think Usman is watching the rankings looking to get that quickly timed title shot.
Nah I think Usman took 2024 off to test & heal his injuries that have been bothering him over the years. I don't think he is scheming like that.

Despite Ali's efforts with that forced Usman/Belal beef he ain't fighting for a title in his next fight. I think Kamaru knows he has to go out there and beat somebody first, it's just a matter of when he's ready to return.
 
svmr_db said:
So who do you think Usman should be fighting? He has to fight down the rankings. Should no opponent at welterweight ask to fight him while he holds onto the #2 spot?

I'd prefer to see Usman vs JDM but it really doesn't matter, if Usman can just pick up one win over any rising contender the UFC will let him have another title shot.
Given Usmans age and circumstances, Marty won't have very many fights left in his career at the top. He has to be smart about his next move. Every fight could be his last, we all know this. I think it's a smart thing to be selective at this stage of his career and he earned it
 
Usman should take a step back fight just to get back on the board honestly, but I still think he beats Garry.
 
Not a fan of Garry but at least he’s angling to fight someone and stay active. Maybe Brady or JDM would be more eager to fight him.
 
