The MVP fight literally did nothing for Ian Garry

blaseblase
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Feb 28, 2023
- Messages
- 8,576
- Reaction score
- 16,664
I pointed out before the fight that the matchup did nothing for Ian Garry and have since been proven correct. He did not move up in the rankings. He is not any more popular now. It was a pointless fight that did nothing for him.
Meanwhile Colby ducked Ian Garry and suffered no repercussions. He's still rank squatting at number 4 and looking for an easy fight.
Meanwhile Colby ducked Ian Garry and suffered no repercussions. He's still rank squatting at number 4 and looking for an easy fight.