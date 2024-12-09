Ian Garry getting way too much credit!

This is being pushed as the highest of moral victories… my question to the masses is, why???



This man did essentially ZERO for the first 10 minutes of this fight. Shavkat literally thought he’d walk right through him, so immediately forced his clinch takedown game, knowing that if he could get him down, he was dead. Unfortunately, I believe a combination of a few factors impacted that gameplan; Ian’s takedown defense wasn’t bad, Shavkat appears mostly unwilling to dive for legs, and I think Shav was noticeably pacing himself for his first ever big 25 minute marathon.



Ian wins Round 3, but not exactly by much, mostly just slappy leg kicks and the odd blocked high kick. Shav looked like he considerably slowed his output in that round, likely to conserve energy. This is pretty much proven by how intense he came out in the fourth, and even dived for leg-lace takedowns, which voila, actually worked! Ian was so scared of Shav’s top game, that he insisted on constantly using the body-triangle from bottom position, which is a complete ‘no-no’ when trying to be offensive and win.



So we are 20 minutes into the fight of this guy’s life, and he’s essentially won a round of point-fighting thus far. What am I missing here!? Round 5, he gets an absolute gift of a position with Shavkat getting sloppy with his grappling transitions - it was in the 23rd minute of the fight, I can somewhat forgive a mistake or two, given that he exclusively won by stoppage to date.



Ian for the second time in two fights (did the exact same thing against MVP), gets into a position where I can only imagine he’s trained for hours with Maia and Do Bronx, and he simply has no idea how to finish the most rudimentary choke in BJJ. He had a fully locked-in choke on Shav, and was so soy, that he couldn’t squeeze hard enough to stop him - honestly, pathetic. Miesha Tate choked Holly Holm dead from that position, but a 27 year old, 15-0, MMA PHENOM!!! Who has been taught by two of the greatest MMA grapplers ever, is unable to do it?



Ian is extremely overrated, and as much as he has a lot of potential, I think he’s being totally blown up here. Shavkat honestly showed him too much respect. If he’d been more aggressive with his striking like he always has in the past, he could have seriously hurt Ian. I think he simply took the easiest path to victory, which was be a little more careful.



Ian won about 6 or 7 minutes of a 25 minute fight. Landed essentially nothing impactful.



Overrated. Overhyped. Oversold.