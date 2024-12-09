Ian Garry getting way too much credit!

This is being pushed as the highest of moral victories… my question to the masses is, why???

This man did essentially ZERO for the first 10 minutes of this fight. Shavkat literally thought he’d walk right through him, so immediately forced his clinch takedown game, knowing that if he could get him down, he was dead. Unfortunately, I believe a combination of a few factors impacted that gameplan; Ian’s takedown defense wasn’t bad, Shavkat appears mostly unwilling to dive for legs, and I think Shav was noticeably pacing himself for his first ever big 25 minute marathon.

Ian wins Round 3, but not exactly by much, mostly just slappy leg kicks and the odd blocked high kick. Shav looked like he considerably slowed his output in that round, likely to conserve energy. This is pretty much proven by how intense he came out in the fourth, and even dived for leg-lace takedowns, which voila, actually worked! Ian was so scared of Shav’s top game, that he insisted on constantly using the body-triangle from bottom position, which is a complete ‘no-no’ when trying to be offensive and win.

So we are 20 minutes into the fight of this guy’s life, and he’s essentially won a round of point-fighting thus far. What am I missing here!? Round 5, he gets an absolute gift of a position with Shavkat getting sloppy with his grappling transitions - it was in the 23rd minute of the fight, I can somewhat forgive a mistake or two, given that he exclusively won by stoppage to date.

Ian for the second time in two fights (did the exact same thing against MVP), gets into a position where I can only imagine he’s trained for hours with Maia and Do Bronx, and he simply has no idea how to finish the most rudimentary choke in BJJ. He had a fully locked-in choke on Shav, and was so soy, that he couldn’t squeeze hard enough to stop him - honestly, pathetic. Miesha Tate choked Holly Holm dead from that position, but a 27 year old, 15-0, MMA PHENOM!!! Who has been taught by two of the greatest MMA grapplers ever, is unable to do it?

Ian is extremely overrated, and as much as he has a lot of potential, I think he’s being totally blown up here. Shavkat honestly showed him too much respect. If he’d been more aggressive with his striking like he always has in the past, he could have seriously hurt Ian. I think he simply took the easiest path to victory, which was be a little more careful.

Ian won about 6 or 7 minutes of a 25 minute fight. Landed essentially nothing impactful.

Overrated. Overhyped. Oversold.
 
For sure, he is good but he is not especial nor the next coming of Conor like he claimed to be.

He is still a delusional douchebag.
 
Yeah, not really seeing it either. It was a good moment for him, but too little too late when he already needed a finish and couldn't get under the chin and couldn't even hold the position for more than 30 seconds or try to do some damage for a 10-8 and get a draw. Once he lost it, he was fine burning another 2 minutes with 3 minutes left holding onto the body triangle from the bottom instead of taking some risks to get something done.

It looked like his goal was defense to make it a snoozer without offering much offense, and stumbled into a good position late in fight when Shavkat got reckless, and still couldn't finish or keep the position. Not a great performance from Shavkat, but solidified Garry as boring.
 
For sure, he is good but he is not especial nor the next coming of Conor like he claimed to be.

He is still a delusional douchebag.

He is still a delusional douchebag.
At best he's the next coming of Rory McDonald, but Rory was more exciting and took some chances, especially against Lawler and Wonderboy. Both he and Rory are well-rounded, good everywhere and hard to finish or dominate...but neither is a great finisher or truly elite in any one area (such as GSP's wrestling. Hendricks 1-punch KO power, Maia's BJJ, MVP or prime Wonderboy's striking, etc.).
 
I don't agree at all. His back take was phenomenal. His clinch game was impressive against a good clincher like Shavkat. His recovery from a take down attempt in the R1 I believe was great.

I mean, the man has worked his ass off, you can tell just watching the fight. He's a dog. Shavkat usually bullies anyone he faces. I can't wait to see their next fights so you can realize Garry is top tier in the division
 
Because fans are reactionary: Shavkat didn't get to complete his 100% finish streak like so many people thought he would and Ian won the last round by getting his back for a submission attempt.

Shavkat was better on the feet landing the more significant hits and having better positioning most of the time. Rd 5 made people delusional
 
Shavkat gave Garry credit for improving alot since training together.
His own opponent ended your thread.
 
He proved that his takedown defense is good and that his grappling is decent also.

I was rooting for Shavkat, but Garry proved he is champion material.

He is only 27, he is well rounded and he is 8-1 in UFC, losing to an undefeated fighter.
 
Ian showed he had decent tdd. Better than most expected
He proved that his takedown defense is good and that his grappling is decent also.

I was rooting for Shavkat, but Garry proved he is champion material.

He is only 27, he is well rounded and he is 8-1 in UFC, losing to an undefeated fighter.
I haven’t seen very many Shavkat fights, so this is a genuine question. Outside of how his name sounds, is there anything he’s really done in the octagon to suggest he’s this great wrestler?
 
This man did essentially ZERO for the first 10 minutes of this fight.
That's what tends to happen with wall n stall. Shavkat could hold him against the fence and stifle striking exchanges but couldnt take him down.
 
..Not really. He did exceptionally well and was close enough to a submission victory. He should get respect for that performance, and he will.
 
