If Ian Garry beats Shav, will you become a fan?

I truly root for no one at WW in modern day. This has been one of the most laughably bad divisions for YEARS now and I truly feel that no one in the top 10 is worthy of their rank.



Colby Covington gets 3 TITLE SHOTS and hasn't had 2 consecutive wins or beaten someone who wasn't already on a losing streak in over 6 YEARS.



Leon Edwards is one of the most lackluster fighters who rarely shows up and was less than a minute away from total obscurity. He loses the title to fellow snoozer: the 36 year old Belal whose resume *shocker* looks like a retirement community. Yawn.



Then our great "new hope" is Shav (who people act like he's some future GOAT) who was about to get a freakin title shot for beating a 40 year old Stephen Wonderboy Thompson.... and people say HW is bad??



It's been nearly 6 YEARS since Tyron Woodley's god awful title run ended and we seriously have nearly the exact same contenders as we did back then. I swear the entire WW division's credibility is almost solely based on some combination of wins over Woodley/Maia/RDA before the "established" contenders squat for years refusing to fight each other. If Jake Paul was in the UFC, he would legitimately have a similar resume of wins to the WW top 10 FFS.



I'm sick of it. I'm hoping for a double KO and hopefully a temporary shut down of the division like they did with LW back in the day. We'd honestly be better off at this point