If Ian Garry beats Shav, will you become a fan?

If he beats Shav, I’m hoping in the Ian Garry train.

Who else? I currently don’t like him but if he can beat Shav that changes everything.
 
Lmfao at "I’m hoping in the Ian Garry train"

In teh caboose. imho lol
 
I don’t like him as a guy, he’s cringy and weird but I hespect his skills and my respect will go up even more if he beats Shav
 
Depends on how he beats him. His personality is one of the worst ever, but if you deliver in the cage I don't care about that stuff. But he is a very boring counterfighter most of the time, backpeddeling and winning decisions. Now he has 3 tko/kos in the UFC, and 5 decisions, but sometimes you're only as good as your last and the last 3 has been very boring.
 
I think he's won enough fights in the UFC now against reasonable opponents that he's respectable. I don't care much about the personal drama. He's not beating Shavkat due to lack of skills.
 
fuck no. he would still be an insufferable douche and will become an even bigger one. nothing he can do to save his smug stupid personality from being liked.
 
I truly root for no one at WW in modern day. This has been one of the most laughably bad divisions for YEARS now and I truly feel that no one in the top 10 is worthy of their rank.

Colby Covington gets 3 TITLE SHOTS and hasn't had 2 consecutive wins or beaten someone who wasn't already on a losing streak in over 6 YEARS.

Leon Edwards is one of the most lackluster fighters who rarely shows up and was less than a minute away from total obscurity. He loses the title to fellow snoozer: the 36 year old Belal whose resume *shocker* looks like a retirement community. Yawn.

Then our great "new hope" is Shav (who people act like he's some future GOAT) who was about to get a freakin title shot for beating a 40 year old Stephen Wonderboy Thompson.... and people say HW is bad??

It's been nearly 6 YEARS since Tyron Woodley's god awful title run ended and we seriously have nearly the exact same contenders as we did back then. I swear the entire WW division's credibility is almost solely based on some combination of wins over Woodley/Maia/RDA before the "established" contenders squat for years refusing to fight each other. If Jake Paul was in the UFC, he would legitimately have a similar resume of wins to the WW top 10 FFS.

I'm sick of it. I'm hoping for a double KO and hopefully a temporary shut down of the division like they did with LW back in the day. We'd honestly be better off at this point
 
Won’t be any more of a fan or any less. Nothing about Ian captivates me enough to be a fan.

Rooting for Shavkat to win, not rooting for Ian to lose.
 
I wouldn't think so, no.

It's not that I don't think he's talented, we already know he is. He's just too full of himself for somebody stuggling with Neal + unable to finish Magny.
It shouldn't be too hard in that position to shut up about dominating as a double champ, but assholes with yesmen around 'em can't stop hyping
themselves to those off-putting levels.

Not that it's all that matters, but the guy has one bonus in his eight UFC bouts. Maybe strive to give people fights that are talked about, that generates
interest before claiming any form of greatness at all. With that said, should he get the edge over both MVP and Shavkat back-to-back then I guess
it means something, about his strategy and technique.
 
