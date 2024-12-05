If Ian Garry beats Shav, will you become a fan?

I wouldn't think so, no.
It's not that I don't think he's talented, we already know he is. He's just too full of himself for somebody stuggling with Neal + unable to finish Magny.
It shouldn't be too hard in that position to shut up about dominating as a double champ, but assholes with yesmen around 'em can't stop hyping
themselves to those off-putting levels.
Not that it's all that matters, but the guy has one bonus in his eight UFC bouts. Maybe strive to give people fights that are talked about, that generates
interest before claiming any form of greatness at all. With that said, should he get the edge over both MVP and Shavkat back-to-back then I guess
it means something, about his strategy and technique.