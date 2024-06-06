I have done Ketamine Infusion Therapy for mental health

"The ugly" isn't really bad. Having more conscious awareness of your core beliefs is the only way to change them. That's really what it is, just beliefs that seem real. So for example it would be possible for you to feel like you belong, but not overnight. Repression works on the short term (i.e. not being aware that you think in X and Y way) but certain schools of psychology would say that on the long run whatever limiting beliefs exist in your unconscious will end up ruling and limiting what you can do in your conscious life. No drug can change that by the way, that needs real work. In this case the drug just made you more aware of the work to be done, but it's not the work itself.