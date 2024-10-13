Mental health and aging.

Mike

Mike

Titanium Belt
@Titanium
Joined
Jun 6, 2010
Messages
47,757
Reaction score
31,132
So I recently turned 43. I've been struggling with mental health off and since around age 12 or so when it all really ramped up during puberty. OCD, BPD, anxiety and depression with some bipolar tendencies.

A mouthful but that's it, or so I've thought since my early 20s when I started to figure this out thru research and a lot of doctors visits. But since 2020 or so everything has been just so relentlessly brutal. About a week ago I had a pretty scary manic break where I really thought Jesus this is it.

I'm going to break for good and end up one of these shambling zombies I see in the streets downtown every day. So.... I quit drinking again. And started trying to do some research again.

And I'm pretty sure I've been dealing with undiagnosed ADHD my entire fucking life. The symptoms just line up so well and it makes so much of my past make more sense.

It's crazy just how complicated and interconnected this stuff is, that even as I enter middle age I'm still trying to figure out why I'm like this. I was sat there after work trying to get through a fucking five minute video on ADHD symptoms without getting fidgety and distracted and it was basically impossible lmao.
 
Mike said:
So I recently turned 43. I've been struggling with mental health off and since around age 12 or so when it all really ramped up during puberty. OCD, BPD, anxiety and depression with some bipolar tendencies.

A mouthful but that's it, or so I've thought since my early 20s when I started to figure this out thru research and a lot of doctors visits. But since 2020 or so everything has been just so relentlessly brutal. About a week ago I had a pretty scary manic break where I really thought Jesus this is it.

I'm going to break for good and end up one of these shambling zombies I see in the streets downtown every day. So.... I quit drinking again. And started trying to do some research again.

And I'm pretty sure I've been dealing with undiagnosed ADHD my entire fucking life. The symptoms just line up so well and it makes so much of my past make more sense.

It's crazy just how complicated and interconnected this stuff is, that even as I enter middle age I'm still trying to figure out why I'm like this. I was sat there after work trying to get through a fucking five minute video on ADHD symptoms without getting fidgety and distracted and it was basically impossible lmao.
Click to expand...
Ahhhh, Mikey. The years I've known you I know it's been a struggle. If anyone tells you to walk it off or start training, they've not been in your shoes before so ignore it.

I'm with ya, buddy, even though I have no solutions for you.
 
Mike said:
So I recently turned 43. I've been struggling with mental health off and since around age 12 or so when it all really ramped up during puberty. OCD, BPD, anxiety and depression with some bipolar tendencies.

A mouthful but that's it, or so I've thought since my early 20s when I started to figure this out thru research and a lot of doctors visits. But since 2020 or so everything has been just so relentlessly brutal. About a week ago I had a pretty scary manic break where I really thought Jesus this is it.

I'm going to break for good and end up one of these shambling zombies I see in the streets downtown every day. So.... I quit drinking again. And started trying to do some research again.

And I'm pretty sure I've been dealing with undiagnosed ADHD my entire fucking life. The symptoms just line up so well and it makes so much of my past make more sense.

It's crazy just how complicated and interconnected this stuff is, that even as I enter middle age I'm still trying to figure out why I'm like this. I was sat there after work trying to get through a fucking five minute video on ADHD symptoms without getting fidgety and distracted and it was basically impossible lmao.
Click to expand...

So I recently turned 43. I've been struggling with mental health off and since around age 12 or so when it all really ramped up during puberty. OCD, BPD, anxiety and depression with some bipolar tendencies.
Click to expand...

I've been struggling with mental health issues since I was very young, didn't really get diagnosed until I was in my early 20s. But I have everything from depression, anxiety, bipolar and ADHD that wasn't diagnosed.

A mouthful but that's it, or so I've thought since my early 20s when I started to figure this out thru research and a lot of doctors visits. But since 2020 or so everything has been just so relentlessly brutal. About a week ago I had a pretty scary manic break where I really thought Jesus this is it.
Click to expand...

Sorry to hear that man, I hope you can find peace of mind. But you have to understand these mental struggles are inevitable, it's really how you cope with it in a way. How you react to it. And yes medications help big time.

It's crazy just how complicated and interconnected this stuff is, that even as I enter middle age I'm still trying to figure out why I'm like this. I was sat there after work trying to get through a fucking five minute video on ADHD symptoms without getting fidgety and distracted and it was basically impossible lmao.
Click to expand...

We're constantly trying to figure ourselves out. The truth is no one will ever will it's the struggle to find yourself that keeps you going, the journey itself is most important. But it's an ongoing battle that you just have to adapt the best you can for your own sake. Don't be too hard on yourself. We're all flawed imperfect beings so expect imperfection.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Social Are Mental Health Issues Increasing?
5 6 7
Replies
125
Views
3K
Jack V Savage
Jack V Savage
Other
I have done Ketamine Infusion Therapy for mental health
2 3 4
Replies
61
Views
2K
Berserker13
B

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,571
Messages
56,331,570
Members
175,167
Latest member
vito121212

Share this page

Back
Top