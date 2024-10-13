Mental health and aging.

So I recently turned 43. I've been struggling with mental health off and since around age 12 or so when it all really ramped up during puberty. OCD, BPD, anxiety and depression with some bipolar tendencies.



A mouthful but that's it, or so I've thought since my early 20s when I started to figure this out thru research and a lot of doctors visits. But since 2020 or so everything has been just so relentlessly brutal. About a week ago I had a pretty scary manic break where I really thought Jesus this is it.



I'm going to break for good and end up one of these shambling zombies I see in the streets downtown every day. So.... I quit drinking again. And started trying to do some research again.



And I'm pretty sure I've been dealing with undiagnosed ADHD my entire fucking life. The symptoms just line up so well and it makes so much of my past make more sense.



It's crazy just how complicated and interconnected this stuff is, that even as I enter middle age I'm still trying to figure out why I'm like this. I was sat there after work trying to get through a fucking five minute video on ADHD symptoms without getting fidgety and distracted and it was basically impossible lmao.