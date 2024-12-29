Has Anyone Tried Psychedelic Therapy?

As some of you may know, the area of research on Psychedelic treatment and its use in therapy has been growing as it is increasingly evident there it can profoundly benefit people. Now some states in the US and some countries have legalized the use of psychedelics for therapy.



I've been a proponent of psychedelics ever since I tried them and could easily see how they have the potential to treat a myriad of psychological disorders. It's certainly helped me exponentially more than the years of conventional therapy and prescription medication. Paying therapists 100-200 bucks an hour and then paying for medication for years felt like a waste when I could've spent 10 bucks on a mushroom shake on a beach in Thailand for the same, or even greater effect. When I talked to my old therapist about it, she looked at me like I was crazy for doing illegal drugs. That was years ago when the research was still new.



In clinical trials, some studies suggest that many patients have had such profound experiences that after one trip, they're done with whatever addiction, trauma, etc. they've been struggling with, for good. While psychedelics have helped me immensely in my struggle with depression and past traumatic experiences, along with my search for spiritual meaning, it has never been a one and done deal for me. I've had multiple experiences, many of them positive, some of them insanely profound and lifechanging, and a few of them actually negative. I'm at a point where I actually don't want to do psychedelics, but conventional methods of treating my mental struggles have not been as effective. And I have done a lot to work on myself, because I've been dealing with this for most of my life.



I've done different psychedelics multiple times but I have never tried using them under the guidance of a therapist. I usually did it alone or with friends, with therapeutic intent, but with no professional present. I wouldn't have known where to find a therapist who works with psychedelics even if I wanted one.



Now that there is the option to use psychedelics legally with licensed therapist who's trained in psychedelic therapy, I've been considering this option with the hope that this could have as long-lasting of an effect as I'm reading about. The problem is that this shit is fucking expensive.



Has anyone here have gotten psychedelic therapy? How much a difference does having a therapist present make?