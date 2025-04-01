Who's in therapy?

Fedorgasm
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Sep 18, 2008
- Messages
- 31,279
- Reaction score
- 44,553
I'm in the process of choosing a therapist and for some reason I'm not liking the male options. I think I might have trouble opening up to a dude. And God forbid I actually cry in front of him. Eeeeww.
So I thought I'd pick a female, but then I remembered hearing that it's common for a patient to fall in love with their therapist.
That sounds like a problem I don't need, especially as a married man.
So now I'm trying to find an old ugly female therapist. But it's hard because I have low standards. Which is probably something I should talk about in therapy.
And I know I'm supposed to be completely honest in these sessions, but what if she asks why I chose her? I can't say "it's because you're ugly"
I think I'm doomed
So I thought I'd pick a female, but then I remembered hearing that it's common for a patient to fall in love with their therapist.
That sounds like a problem I don't need, especially as a married man.
So now I'm trying to find an old ugly female therapist. But it's hard because I have low standards. Which is probably something I should talk about in therapy.
And I know I'm supposed to be completely honest in these sessions, but what if she asks why I chose her? I can't say "it's because you're ugly"
I think I'm doomed