Who's in therapy?

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Sep 18, 2008
Messages
31,279
Reaction score
44,553
I'm in the process of choosing a therapist and for some reason I'm not liking the male options. I think I might have trouble opening up to a dude. And God forbid I actually cry in front of him. Eeeeww.

So I thought I'd pick a female, but then I remembered hearing that it's common for a patient to fall in love with their therapist.

That sounds like a problem I don't need, especially as a married man.

So now I'm trying to find an old ugly female therapist. But it's hard because I have low standards. Which is probably something I should talk about in therapy.

And I know I'm supposed to be completely honest in these sessions, but what if she asks why I chose her? I can't say "it's because you're ugly"

I think I'm doomed
 
Just read The Denial of Death and watch a bunch of Woody Allen films. You'll be disappointed either way but at least your bank account won't suffer.
 
I'm not but it's been on my mind more and more the past few years.
 
I use eastern European whores on chaturbate, I trick them into thinking I paid for a private session then I tell them all my woes while I knock one out
 
I picked an older guy. He was an outdoorsman and came off more as an athlete than academic. We quickly clicked and he helped me change my life. Sorry for the serious post, but get someone you are comfortable with. Best of luck.
 
Goon Dog said:
I picked an older guy. He was an outdoorsman and came off more as an athlete than academic. We quickly clicked and he helped me change my life. Sorry for the serious post, but get someone you are comfortable with. Best of luck.
Click to expand...
I thought that said, "I picked up an older guy" and questions were going to be asked...
 
My mom and wife wanted me to consider some grief counselling after my Dad passed away in 2023 but I never seriously looked into it. I still really miss my Dad but as they say time heals all wounds.
 
I thought about doing therapy but decided not to. I had the same thought as you though that it had to be a female. I was single at the time so I wouldn't have cared if we fell in love.
 
method115 said:
I thought about doing therapy but decided not to. I had the same thought as you though that it had to be a female. I was single at the time so I wouldn't have cared if we fell in love.
Click to expand...
Nah man you don't want to fall in love with your therapist. If she loved you back then her professional reputation would be shot, and you'd always respect her a little less for violating ethical standards.

But the more likely scenario is that she just shoots you down because she's not risking her career, and now you have all the pain of loving someone you can't have.
 
Fedorgasm said:
Nah man you don't want to fall in love with your therapist. If she loved you back then her professional reputation would be shot, and you'd always respect her a little less for violating ethical standards.

But the more likely scenario is that she just shoots you down because she's not risking her career, and now you have all the pain of loving someone you can't have.
Click to expand...
Well to be clear when I say "fall in love" I mean more that I would be fine banging her. I could never fully trust someone in a relationship that started that way honestly. I think it's insanely unethical and kind of disgusting IMO at least.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

pugilistico
Has Anyone Tried Psychedelic Therapy?
2 3
Replies
40
Views
871
RichardHarrow
RichardHarrow
S
Experiences with Perineural Injection Therapy for Chronic Pain?
Replies
2
Views
185
wufabufa
wufabufa

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,633
Messages
57,108,415
Members
175,546
Latest member
Poutine

Share this page

Back
Top