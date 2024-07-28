I’m sorry but DC forgetting to

“Remember the Name” and call out Leon’s name instead of Belal who had literally just won the title pretty handily winning over 75% of the fight..and Muhammad’s nickname is REMEMBER THE NAME.

How do you make that mistake? I mean it’s just so ironic it’s hilarious. This was what I’m talking about “these things happen in mma” I have no idea why they do..but they really just do.

Poor Belal that was seriously fucked up but just beyond hilarious. DC should feel bad because I feel embarrassed for the dude. Muhammad’s ultimate moment of triumph..and DC immediately forgets the name. You can’t make this stuff up.

As real as it gets.

“Decision beats power, Time limit beats speed.” - Belal Muhammad
 
