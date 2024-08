Not a significant amount. It's not even clear that he hurts Trump more than Harris, though logically you'd expect it to (to be clear, I think he probably does, but the evidence only weakly suggests it). On top of that, he's only going to get around 2% of the vote. Let's say he gets 1.5%, and 50% of his voters would stay home or vote another third-party freak if not for him, and 60% of the remaining half would have voted for Trump. That means Trump loses 0.15% of the nationwide popular vote. It's unlikely that a shift that small in the national environment would make any difference in the EC. This isn't a Nader situation.