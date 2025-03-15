in at least a few regards....



he has learned that sound bites, particularly sound bites that allow you to "win" an argument or easily avoid cognitive dissonance are really all you need to win the presidency of the united states.



MAGA- Easily digestible and who is going to argue with putting your country first since it is, well, your country



Fake News- It took him only 2 syllables to remove all our faith in journalism and the news media



Witch Hunt- 2 more syllables took out the entire justice system



RINO- wipes out all internal republican dissent and makes you think of an endangered animal all at once



Drain the Swamp- 3 syllables to take out all our belief in the established and entrenched political infrastructure. I'm surprised he couldn't do it in 2.



Covfefe!-- A deadly 3 syllable confusion missile launched for no apparent reason



Election Fraud or Stolen Election- interchangeable phrases he used to ruin our belief in the polls and our democratic elections of the last couple hundred years.



Right now he seems fond of a really big one Globalism.....Globalism seems to cover anything that doesn't fit his agenda.



There are more and they add up to a haiku of hate



Rino Withchunters!

Drain the swamp of Covfefe!

Globalism Bad!



Another thing he does really really well is use hyperbole without shame-



Radical left lunatics Hate our country

They want to destroy america

We're like a third world country

If you elect a democrat they will take away your god and your guns

other countries are laughing at us

Only I can fix it

If you don't vote for me world war 3 will happen

Etc and so forth all in big bold capitals and all lacking any basis in reality



i also admire his ability to take a stance for and against the same thing without any shame or embarrassment at the contradiction...



The there were good people on both sides of the Charlottesville nazi rally being a whopper!



The fact that any election he lost was rigged but any election he won was shiny clean.



He encouraged a boycott bud light but it is illegal and collusive to boycott Tesla



Does all of this without blinking an eye or even seemingly being aware of the hypocrisy of his opposing stances.



Oh and he is a master of repeat a lie enough times, with enough conviction and it becomes the truth...see Jan 6th and stolen election claims that have cost his propaganda new outlet wings and his lawyers about a billion in judgements and for many their careers and reputations, not to mention jail time, but got him exactly what he wanted



As stupid as I find him, I have to give him credit in that he intuitively understands branding, shameless hucksterims, the power of inflammatory speech, the anger of the common man, how to create scape goats and that America no longer believes in shame, facts, or moral character being an important quality in our president.



I could not have pulled off any of this nor would I have believed it possible yet here we sit...