Should be interesting to see how these go. GOP should take both but it's become much closer than initially expected.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Tuesday’s special elections to replace Florida’s Republican former U.S. Reps. Matt Gaetz and Michael Waltz will be held in two of the state’s GOP strongholds, but Democrats hope that strong fundraising in both districts is an indicator the races will be more competitive than they were in the last election just five months ago.
Control of the U.S. House is not at stake, but the outcome of the special elections could give congressional Republicans some breathing room in the narrowly divided chamber. Republicans hold 218 seats, the minimum needed for a majority in a fully seated House. Democrats hold 213 seats, with two additional vacant seats most recently held by Democratic lawmakers.
In the 1st Congressional District, Republican Jimmy Patronis and Democrat Gay Valimont are running to replace Gaetz. Patronis is the state’s chief financial officer. He received President Donald Trump’s endorsement in the crowded 10-person primary. Valimont is a gun control activist. She challenged Gaetz for the seat in November and received 34 percent of the vote.
In Waltz’s old 6th Congressional District, the candidates are Republican state Sen. Randy Fine and Democrat Josh Weil, a public school educator in Osceola County. Fine represents a Brevard County-based state Senate district located outside the boundaries of the Palm Coast-area U.S. House seat he hopes to fill. He won three-way primary on Jan. 28 with Trump’s endorsement.
The 1st Congressional District borders Alabama on the Gulf Coast in the westernmost part of the Florida panhandle. It is home to both Naval Air Station Pensacola and Eglin Air Force Base. The district is among the most reliably Republican areas of the state. Trump received about 68 percent of the district vote in 2024, slightly outperforming the 66 percent Gaetz received in his reelection bid.
On the other side of the state, the 6th Congressional District sits on the Atlantic Coast and includes Daytona Beach. Republican presidential candidates have carried all six counties in the district for the last four presidential elections....Trump carried the district in 2024 with 65 percent of the vote. Waltz received about 67 percent of the vote in his final House reelection bid.
