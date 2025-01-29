WokeWarrior
Caroline Kennedy Breaks Her Silence on Cousin RFK Jr., Blasting Him as 'Predator' Just Before His Confirmation Hearings
Caroline Kennedy spoke out against cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in a scathing letter to senators on Tuesday, calling him a 'predator' who is 'addicted to attention and power' and asserting that he is 'unqualified' to shape the nation's health policy
“It’s no surprise that he keeps birds of prey as pets, because Bobby himself is a predator. He’s always been charismatic and able to attract others through the strength of his personality, his willingness to take risks and break the rules,
He showed others “how he put baby chickens and mice in a blender”Caroline alleged that when Robert “encouraged others into substance abuse,” he would have people in his basement, his garage and his dorm room, locations that “were always the center of the action where drugs were available.”She claimed that her cousin “enjoyed showing off how he put baby chickens and mice in a blender to feed to his hawks,
” adding, “It was often a perverse scene of despair and violence.” ” Caroline claimed. “I watch his younger brothers and cousins follow him down the path of drug addiction."
Bobby’s late brother, David Anthony died from a drug overdose in April 1984, and three drugs were found in his body fluids at the time of his death, per The New York Times. Bobby’s niece, Saoirse Kennedy Hill, the only child of Courtney Kennedy Hill and Paul Hill, died of an accidental overdose on Aug. 1, 2019.
Caroline continued: “But siblings and cousins that Bobby encouraged down the path of substance abuse suffered addiction, illness and death, while Bobby has gone on to misrepresent, lie and cheat his way through life.”
“While he may encourage a younger generation to attend AA meetings, Bobby is addicted to attention and power. Bobby preys on the desperation of parents of sick children, vaccinating his own kids while building a following hypocritically discouraging other parents from vaccinating theirs,” she said.
Caroline Kennedy, the former ambassador to Australia, said it had not been easy remaining silent during her cousin’s failed presidential campaign but felt obligated to speak out because she feels he has misrepresented the assassinations of her father, John F. Kennedy, and uncle, Robert F. Kennedy.
“It also wasn’t easy to remain silent last year when Bobby expropriated my father’s image and distracted President Kennedy’s legacy to advance his own failed presidential campaign and then grovel to Donald Trump for a job,” she said.
“Bobby continues to grandstand off my father’s assassination and that of his own father. It’s incomprehensible to me that someone who is willing to exploit their own painful family tragedies for publicity would be put in charge of America’s life and death situations,” she continued.
On Tuesday, in urging the Senate to reject her cousin’s nomination, Kennedy said her father and uncle “would be disgusted” by his views.
It has been clear in recent days that RFK Jr. will have to win over uncertain Republicans in order to secure the job in Trump’s administration, with key GOP senators wanting public commitments on issues like abortion and vaccines before pledging their support.
Over the last month, he has met with senators on both sides of the aisle as he has tried to make his case directly to them behind closed doors.
KEEP IN MIND THAT THIS IS THE LEGENDARY JFK Daughter Saying this
