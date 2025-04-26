A disgraced Indiana politician was thrown behind bars Thursday for getting his daughter plastered on Long Island iced teas on her 21st birthday – then sexually assaulting her when she passed out. “What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas,” John Jessup, 50, told his daughter Rachel Keesling during the birthday trip to Sin City in January last year, thereported.Jessup was slapped with a six-to-15 year prison term for the disturbing assault, during which he served as the commissioner of Hanock County, Indiana. He was initially charged with sexual assault but pleaded down to attempted sexual assault as part of a deal with prosecutors,reported.Jessup and his daughter started gambling and drinking on the floor of the casino. Despite feeling unwell, he urged his daughter to “keep up” with him, according to prosecutors. He plied her with three Long Island iced teas. She wanted to stop, but he pushed on.“What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas,” he told his daughter before taking her to a strip club. While he slinked off to a private room while she stayed at the bar. When he was done, his daughter was so drunk she needed to be taken back to the hotel room in a wheelchair, records show.She took a shower with all her clothes on, and at some point fell asleep. She woke to find her father sexually assaulting her. He only stopped when she started moving.As part of the terms of the plea deal with prosecutors from the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, Jessup must serve a minimum of six years behind bars and can never have contact with his daughter or the rest of his family for the rest of his life.He also must register as a sex offender.“I’m not the same man I was,” Jessup said in court.Since the assault and her father’s betrayal, Keesling has had to attend therapy and psychiatrists have diagnosed her with a host of mental illnesses including post-traumatic stress disorder. She suffers from panic attacks and had to be tested for sexually transmitted diseases.Jessup, who was serving as the county commissioner at the time of the assault, ran for a seat in the Hancock city council while these accusations were swirling around him. The allegations about what he had done to his daughter did not stop the voters of Hancock from electing the man into a new office.He has since formally resigned.bit of a fucked up story. and worse the fact that despite the allegations and rumors swirling, the republicans of indiana still preferred to vote this sick scum bag in then anyone else. there is more in the link i left out so i didnt spam the full article.