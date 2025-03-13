TCE
"That's fucking illegal"
Pink Belt
- Joined
- Sep 17, 2005
- Messages
- 20,980
- Reaction score
- 21,700
This is a tragic story all around.
A man was forced to choke his own rescue dog to death as she mauled him in a 45-minute attack, leaving him afraid he was going to die. Matt Porter has lost the use of one of his hands after the attack.
Matt was shaving when his Staffy, Karma, lunged at him. The 34-year-old was bitten more than 70 times on both arms and he feared he would bleed to death as he lost the use of his hands. He then had to use his forearms to choke the dog until she died, to save himself.
He called his mum for help before he passed out from blood loss. Matt said: "Karma jumped on me, I pushed her off, she came back and bit right into my arm. There was blood spraying everywhere. It was terrifying. I don't know what was wrong with her. She didn't stop and she was chewing on my arm for 45 minutes. I was in agonising pain.
"I grabbed her by her neck and tried to talk to her and calm her. I told her she was hurting me and to stop but she wouldn't. She was trying to go for my neck and I couldn't get a grip on my feet because of all the blood. I was bleeding to death and I didn't want to die so even though I'd lost the use of my hands, I used sheer willpower and choked her to death with my forearms.
"There was no other option. I passed out in a puddle of blood that was around seven foot wide and woke up in hospital."
Matt had three reconstructive surgeries on both of his arms following the attack last month and he spent a week recovering in hospital. He's lost the use of his right hand and has had to quit his job as a tree surgeon. His family have set up a fundraiser to help him pay his bills while he recovers.
Matt said: "The dog ate so much muscle that you could see the bone and tendons. Surgeons had to put my muscle put back in. I won't be able to go back to work, I'm still in pain and my arms look disgusting. Everything is a struggle. My fingers don't work so I can't do my shoes up, I can't write or make food and it's very frustrating.
"I sleep one hour a night and I have vivid nightmares."
Matt adopted Karma four months ago when she was found malnourished behind a shop. He says he was encouraged to take the dog in by family to help him recover from a break up. Matt nursed her back to health but says there were signs that she could be aggressive.
more: https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/real-life/man-forced-choke-dog-death-31192730
A man was forced to choke his own rescue dog to death as she mauled him in a 45-minute attack, leaving him afraid he was going to die. Matt Porter has lost the use of one of his hands after the attack.
Matt was shaving when his Staffy, Karma, lunged at him. The 34-year-old was bitten more than 70 times on both arms and he feared he would bleed to death as he lost the use of his hands. He then had to use his forearms to choke the dog until she died, to save himself.
He called his mum for help before he passed out from blood loss. Matt said: "Karma jumped on me, I pushed her off, she came back and bit right into my arm. There was blood spraying everywhere. It was terrifying. I don't know what was wrong with her. She didn't stop and she was chewing on my arm for 45 minutes. I was in agonising pain.
"I grabbed her by her neck and tried to talk to her and calm her. I told her she was hurting me and to stop but she wouldn't. She was trying to go for my neck and I couldn't get a grip on my feet because of all the blood. I was bleeding to death and I didn't want to die so even though I'd lost the use of my hands, I used sheer willpower and choked her to death with my forearms.
"There was no other option. I passed out in a puddle of blood that was around seven foot wide and woke up in hospital."
Matt had three reconstructive surgeries on both of his arms following the attack last month and he spent a week recovering in hospital. He's lost the use of his right hand and has had to quit his job as a tree surgeon. His family have set up a fundraiser to help him pay his bills while he recovers.
Matt said: "The dog ate so much muscle that you could see the bone and tendons. Surgeons had to put my muscle put back in. I won't be able to go back to work, I'm still in pain and my arms look disgusting. Everything is a struggle. My fingers don't work so I can't do my shoes up, I can't write or make food and it's very frustrating.
"I sleep one hour a night and I have vivid nightmares."
Matt adopted Karma four months ago when she was found malnourished behind a shop. He says he was encouraged to take the dog in by family to help him recover from a break up. Matt nursed her back to health but says there were signs that she could be aggressive.
more: https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/real-life/man-forced-choke-dog-death-31192730