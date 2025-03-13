  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Social Man forced to choke his own dog to death as it attacked him

TCE

TCE

"That's fucking illegal"
Pink Belt
Joined
Sep 17, 2005
Messages
20,980
Reaction score
21,700
This is a tragic story all around.


2_Jam_Press_JMP644559.jpg


0_Jam_Press_JMP644506.jpg


0_Jam_Press_JMP644503.jpg

A man was forced to choke his own rescue dog to death as she mauled him in a 45-minute attack, leaving him afraid he was going to die. Matt Porter has lost the use of one of his hands after the attack.

Matt was shaving when his Staffy, Karma, lunged at him. The 34-year-old was bitten more than 70 times on both arms and he feared he would bleed to death as he lost the use of his hands. He then had to use his forearms to choke the dog until she died, to save himself.

He called his mum for help before he passed out from blood loss. Matt said: "Karma jumped on me, I pushed her off, she came back and bit right into my arm. There was blood spraying everywhere. It was terrifying. I don't know what was wrong with her. She didn't stop and she was chewing on my arm for 45 minutes. I was in agonising pain.

"I grabbed her by her neck and tried to talk to her and calm her. I told her she was hurting me and to stop but she wouldn't. She was trying to go for my neck and I couldn't get a grip on my feet because of all the blood. I was bleeding to death and I didn't want to die so even though I'd lost the use of my hands, I used sheer willpower and choked her to death with my forearms.

"There was no other option. I passed out in a puddle of blood that was around seven foot wide and woke up in hospital."

Matt had three reconstructive surgeries on both of his arms following the attack last month and he spent a week recovering in hospital. He's lost the use of his right hand and has had to quit his job as a tree surgeon. His family have set up a fundraiser to help him pay his bills while he recovers.

Matt said: "The dog ate so much muscle that you could see the bone and tendons. Surgeons had to put my muscle put back in. I won't be able to go back to work, I'm still in pain and my arms look disgusting. Everything is a struggle. My fingers don't work so I can't do my shoes up, I can't write or make food and it's very frustrating.

"I sleep one hour a night and I have vivid nightmares."

Matt adopted Karma four months ago when she was found malnourished behind a shop. He says he was encouraged to take the dog in by family to help him recover from a break up. Matt nursed her back to health but says there were signs that she could be aggressive.

more: https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/real-life/man-forced-choke-dog-death-31192730
 
TCE said:
"I grabbed her by her neck and tried to talk to her and calm her. I told her she was hurting me and to stop but she wouldn't. She was trying to go for my neck and I couldn't get a grip on my feet because of all the blood. I was bleeding to death and I didn't want to die so even though I'd lost the use of my hands, I used sheer willpower and choked her to death with my forearms.
Click to expand...

When humanizing dogs goes wrong.

After about 3 seconds of the dog latching on and not letting go, you start bashing it with the biggest thing you can. Fuck talking to it.
 
There’s that switch. Definitely a risk worth taking!

Good luck, dummies.
 
Very sad.. I don't mind the breeds but I'd never take one in off the street.. only as a puppy so that I could raise it right from the start.

If you take it in off the street, you never know the trauma it dealt with previously or what could set it off

Very sad but I'm glad the man survived.. he did what he had to do.
 
Looks a lot like a pitbull. Probably genetically very similar.
 
Sad for both especially him.

This is why I believe some shelters will not adopt out pits.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,325
Messages
57,022,162
Members
175,501
Latest member
frosty12323

Share this page

Back
Top