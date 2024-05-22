How good is Movsar Evloev?

I can't see him beating Topuria, but what about Max, Volk and others in the top 5?

Is he really a top 3 FW or no?
 
Not good enough to get a single finish in UFC apparently. Bad enough to make Dana go bet on another sport instead of watching him fight.

Lol the ultimate disrespect by Dana is hilarious. I think only Rose vs Carla 2 got the same treatment so far.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1787647447889486182
 
He's good enough to beat anyone at 145 including Topuria. He's not exciting to casuals but man knows how to win. Top tier MMA wrestler.
 
Phenomenal competitor, but just not a dangerous or scary guy in the least.
 
he is getting an incomplete grade for now. I like him, but he is not dominating in any area. He striking is definitely improving though, so he is well balanced, without obvious strengths.
 
He isn’t a strong finisher and his control isn’t super tight. The opponent will always be in the fight when he loses control of them. He doesn’t have good enough BJJ to play the bookbag game. He has to hug the waist from behind.
 
This.

He's a good fighter, but not amazing.

Struggles to finish or produce exciting moments.

A slightly better version of Gamrot.
 
I assure you're being facetious with this statement, because obviously neither of those are indicators of how good or not good someone is. <lol>

Dana is such a joke. He claims he wants people to view MMA as a real sport, but he's done as much to set back that progress as he has further it.

He will ALWAYS chase money over validity.

Very good, I watch his fights when I run out of NyQuil.
 
