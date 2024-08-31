iwannabeadored
Trump's 2nd Sec of Defense Esper says that Trump is a threat to continued democracy in the US.
https://www.aol.com/trumps-defense-...sident-threatens-our-democracy-070019008.html
Trump's 1st Sec of Defense Jim Mattis says that Trump is a threat to the US Constitution who uses Nazi like tactics to divide Americans:
https://www.theatlantic.com/politic...nounces-trump-protests-militarization/612640/
Trump's National Security Advisor says Trump is unfit to serve in the office of the Presidency:
https://www.reuters.com/world/us/bolton-excoriates-trump-fresh-introduction-his-memoir-2024-01-30
And Trump's longest serving Chief of Staff and former 4 Star general John Kelly talking about Trump:
“A person who is not truthful regarding his position on the protection of unborn life, on women, on minorities, on evangelical Christians, on Jews, on working men and women,” Kelly continued. “A person that has no idea what America stands for and has no idea what America is all about. A person who cavalierly suggests that a selfless warrior who has served his country for 40 years in peacetime and war should lose his life for treason – in expectation that someone will take action. A person who admires autocrats and murderous dictators. A person that has nothing but contempt for our democratic institutions, our Constitution, and the rule of law.
“There is nothing more that can be said,” Kelly concluded. “God help us.”
https://www.cnn.com/2023/10/02/poli...-trump-us-service-members-veterans/index.html
Trump's Vice President says that Trump should 'never be President again.'
https://www.forbes.com/sites/sarado...again-launching-2024-bid-with-potent-attacks/
Maybe it was Trump tweeting Pence was a traitor and then a crowd of his supporters hunted through the capital building chanting 'hang Mike Pence' and Trump approved of that.
https://www.cnbc.com/2022/06/28/jan...ce-deserved-chants-to-hang-him-aide-says.html
Saw this thread on Reddit. Pretty telling tbh
