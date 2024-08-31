Trump's 2nd Sec of Defense Esper says that Trump is a threat to continued democracy in the US.Trump's 1st Sec of Defense Jim Mattis says that Trump is a threat to the US Constitution who uses Nazi like tactics to divide Americans:Trump's National Security Advisor says Trump is unfit to serve in the office of the Presidency:And Trump's longest serving Chief of Staff and former 4 Star general John Kelly talking about Trump:Trump's Vice President says that Trump should 'never be President again.'Maybe it was Trump tweeting Pence was a traitor and then a crowd of his supporters hunted through the capital building chanting 'hang Mike Pence' and Trump approved of that.Saw this thread on Reddit. Pretty telling tbh