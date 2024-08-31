Elections How do Trump supporters reconcile most of his cabinet not supporting his second term as president?

I

iwannabeadored

Yellow Card
Yellow Card
Joined
Apr 10, 2010
Messages
3,269
Reaction score
2,124
Trump's 2nd Sec of Defense Esper says that Trump is a threat to continued democracy in the US.

https://www.aol.com/trumps-defense-...sident-threatens-our-democracy-070019008.html

Trump's 1st Sec of Defense Jim Mattis says that Trump is a threat to the US Constitution who uses Nazi like tactics to divide Americans:

https://www.theatlantic.com/politic...nounces-trump-protests-militarization/612640/

Trump's National Security Advisor says Trump is unfit to serve in the office of the Presidency:

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/bolton-excoriates-trump-fresh-introduction-his-memoir-2024-01-30

And Trump's longest serving Chief of Staff and former 4 Star general John Kelly talking about Trump:

“A person who is not truthful regarding his position on the protection of unborn life, on women, on minorities, on evangelical Christians, on Jews, on working men and women,” Kelly continued. “A person that has no idea what America stands for and has no idea what America is all about. A person who cavalierly suggests that a selfless warrior who has served his country for 40 years in peacetime and war should lose his life for treason – in expectation that someone will take action. A person who admires autocrats and murderous dictators. A person that has nothing but contempt for our democratic institutions, our Constitution, and the rule of law.

“There is nothing more that can be said,” Kelly concluded. “God help us.”

https://www.cnn.com/2023/10/02/poli...-trump-us-service-members-veterans/index.html

Trump's Vice President says that Trump should 'never be President again.'

https://www.forbes.com/sites/sarado...again-launching-2024-bid-with-potent-attacks/

Maybe it was Trump tweeting Pence was a traitor and then a crowd of his supporters hunted through the capital building chanting 'hang Mike Pence' and Trump approved of that.

https://www.cnbc.com/2022/06/28/jan...ce-deserved-chants-to-hang-him-aide-says.html


Saw this thread on Reddit. Pretty telling tbh
 
True
1000009674-jpg.1060715
 
iwannabeadored said:
Trump's 2nd Sec of Defense Esper says that Trump is a threat to continued democracy in the US.

https://www.aol.com/trumps-defense-...sident-threatens-our-democracy-070019008.html

Trump's 1st Sec of Defense Jim Mattis says that Trump is a threat to the US Constitution who uses Nazi like tactics to divide Americans:

https://www.theatlantic.com/politic...nounces-trump-protests-militarization/612640/

Trump's National Security Advisor says Trump is unfit to serve in the office of the Presidency:

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/bolton-excoriates-trump-fresh-introduction-his-memoir-2024-01-30

And Trump's longest serving Chief of Staff and former 4 Star general John Kelly talking about Trump:

“A person who is not truthful regarding his position on the protection of unborn life, on women, on minorities, on evangelical Christians, on Jews, on working men and women,” Kelly continued. “A person that has no idea what America stands for and has no idea what America is all about. A person who cavalierly suggests that a selfless warrior who has served his country for 40 years in peacetime and war should lose his life for treason – in expectation that someone will take action. A person who admires autocrats and murderous dictators. A person that has nothing but contempt for our democratic institutions, our Constitution, and the rule of law.

“There is nothing more that can be said,” Kelly concluded. “God help us.”

https://www.cnn.com/2023/10/02/poli...-trump-us-service-members-veterans/index.html

Trump's Vice President says that Trump should 'never be President again.'

https://www.forbes.com/sites/sarado...again-launching-2024-bid-with-potent-attacks/

Maybe it was Trump tweeting Pence was a traitor and then a crowd of his supporters hunted through the capital building chanting 'hang Mike Pence' and Trump approved of that.

https://www.cnbc.com/2022/06/28/jan...ce-deserved-chants-to-hang-him-aide-says.html


Saw this thread on Reddit. Pretty telling tbh
Click to expand...
Tldr my president is Joe Biden!
 
They don’t care. Their lives were better when Trump was president and they’re voting with their wallets for better or worse, true or false.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

icemun
Elections Mike Pence Says He Can’t Endorse Trump In ‘Good Conscience’
14 15 16
Replies
307
Views
10K
Lead
Lead

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,355
Messages
56,117,271
Members
175,072
Latest member
Andycruz05

Share this page

Back
Top