good to have Islam

I dunno how beatable he looked.



Dustin had all the opportunity he needed on the feet and Islam was really never hurt. Heck Islam really didn't even back-up on the feet.



Islam was also able to easily step on the gas in the 5th round and get a finish. So put that weight bully stuff to bed.



No shade on Dustin, but Islam's game is growing still and his game planning was 100% on point too.



But I would really like to see him scramble with Gamerot, & Tsurkyan..... I think those guys give him a challenge that would excite everyone as fans. Sadly the Rank squatters and money potential at 170 will probably stop that from happening.