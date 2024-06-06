good to have Islam

legedema
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Jan 26, 2013
- Messages
- 7,712
- Reaction score
- 2,015
he is just amazing and at the same time he looked beatable against Dustin.
the speculation already start about him.
whether he should face Arman or he can jump to WW.
it is good for mma community that we have something to discuss about.
anyway , hope to see Islam fighting Arman next and if he wins LW is done for him
