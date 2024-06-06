  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) We may experience a temporary downtime. Thanks for the patience.

good to have Islam

legedema

legedema

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Jan 26, 2013
Messages
7,712
Reaction score
2,015
he is just amazing and at the same time he looked beatable against Dustin.
the speculation already start about him.
whether he should face Arman or he can jump to WW.

it is good for mma community that we have something to discuss about.

anyway , hope to see Islam fighting Arman next and if he wins LW is done for him
 
I dunno how beatable he looked.

Dustin had all the opportunity he needed on the feet and Islam was really never hurt. Heck Islam really didn't even back-up on the feet.

Islam was also able to easily step on the gas in the 5th round and get a finish. So put that weight bully stuff to bed.

No shade on Dustin, but Islam's game is growing still and his game planning was 100% on point too.

But I would really like to see him scramble with Gamerot, & Tsurkyan..... I think those guys give him a challenge that would excite everyone as fans. Sadly the Rank squatters and money potential at 170 will probably stop that from happening.
 
He didn't look beatable at all, in fact his striking looked more crisp than ever before.
 
Black9 said:
He didn't look beatable at all, in fact his striking looked more crisp than ever before.
Click to expand...
well , I am a big fan of Islam but can't say that I was not worried when Dustin clipped him a few times.
by saying he looked beatable, I am not saying he was dominated.
guess we all expected the domination of Khabib against Dustin.
anyway,Islam is always entertaining
 
While Dustin is generally a good striker he looked like he was drunk. Not taking anything away from Islam. Dude was a machine and as impressive as one can be. I think he rocked Dustin so badly in the beginning because Dustin was so worried about the TD (rightfully so) that it turned Dustin’s striking amateurish simultaneously making Islam look like Canelo. Having said that, it’s gonna take a perfect performance by someone to beat Islam. The man is def great at fighting. Not quite Khabib great but just short of that.
 
It's nice to see a champion fight other contenders and not immediately chase down a 2nd belt. I'm hoping Islam fights Arman and doesn't move up to 170 just yet.
 
He hasn’t cleared out the division so why would he move up? Plus he’d be a small WW. Arman, Gamrot, Chandler and Olivera rematch are all good fights
 
I hope people appreciate how much of a gamer Islam is. The haters have created a fake narrative that he has all the advantages. The two most hostile crowds i've seen in the UFC the last 2 years have been Islam fighting in Perth and Newark. Fact.
 
Lawrence said:
I dunno how beatable he looked.

Dustin had all the opportunity he needed on the feet and Islam was really never hurt.
Click to expand...

Dustin landed an elbow that turned Islam's forehead into a goat's vagina.

Sean-OMalley-Islam-Makhachev-2.jpg


After the fight, when they finally got it to stop menstruating, Islam's face had swollen up so much that the width now exceeded the length.

ex-ufc-champ-islam-makhachev-beatable-mentor.jpg


It was so swollen that he started to look like fat Khabib.

0Y7nvN9r_400x400.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

hswrestler
So who wins Islam or Arman?
Replies
15
Views
512
Adamant
Adamant
R
Rising grapplers taking over (and the path for Islam)
Replies
9
Views
342
laleggenda27
laleggenda27
Black9
Media Islam Makhachev's Head Coach "Justin Gaethje BIGGEST Threat To Islam, Now He's NEVER Be In Title Picture"
2 3
Replies
46
Views
2K
dog y
dog y
moosaev
Media Islam implies that Arman ducked a rematch
2 3
Replies
41
Views
1K
nostradumbass
nostradumbass
C
Dustin vs Islam recap
Replies
7
Views
272
CashMoney1991
C

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,805
Messages
55,650,818
Members
174,873
Latest member
mma_training

Share this page

Back
Top