Shoop Get Your St. Patrick's Day 2024 Avatars Here! - Presented by the Avatar Elite Crew

Avatar Elite Crew Presents

72XLU6N.png


It's time for Sherdog's 4th annual St. Patrick's Day Avatar Thread!
Instructions:
1. Post your request and @ tag all of the shoopers below so that we see your request (IMPORTANT!).
2. That's it.
Brought to you by "The Avatar Elite Crew" -
@MrPsychoticKane, @Doughie99, @Arqueto, @SenorFranko, @Reach4theSky

Rest In Peace to the shoop GOAT @bigwaverider

If your request hasn't been filled and you see others that have been made after your request, please @ tag us again. We won't get notified if you don't tag us :)

Note that .gif requests may take some time, so be patient.

Let's have some fun.

huc6Z7y.png
 
