SHOOP CONTEST SIGN-UP THREAD
THE BIGWAVERIDER SHOOPAMANIA CLASSIC V2 will be a single-round event for UFC 300 Pereira vs Hill on April 13, 2024. Entries will be due around 72 hours after the main event start time. Note that all times and dates will be for USA East Coast (EST).
We will take the first 40 people that sign up and then we will take alternates. Alternates have pretty much a 100% chance of still making it in. If you sign-up and have to bow out, give @Arqueto a courtesy PM so that any alternates can be notified that their spot is open. If you don't do this, it can be used against you in future contests.
IMPORTANT INFO PLEASE READ:
This contest will have the same rules as ISL which I will post below. However, this contest has a twist, you must incorporate Mike into your shoop in some way. Templates will be provided in a spoiler in the second post of this thread for you to use. The focus for your shoop should be on UFC 300 of course but you must use Mike in some way. He doesn't have to be the main feature of your shoop though. You can sneak him in like you would a Shadface
RULES
PLEASE READ THEM AND FOLLOW THEM
• First and foremost, at all times, you are responsible for knowing the rules in the OP of the contest. No excuses. Anything added to Contestant PM's will also be considered part of the rules.
• Post your intentions to sign up in this thread and tag @Arqueto Make it PERFECTLY CLEAR that you want to enter. Do not just post a .gif or image as your intent to sign-up. It will be ignored. Do not say "IN" or anything else that can be misinterpreted. "I want to sign up" would be a good response. Make sure to tag @Arqueto so your post is seen. If you don't @ tag Arqueto, I may overlook it and you won't be entered. This has happened before.
• Once entered, check the bottom of the OP to make sure you are in the Contestants List. @ tag or quote @Arqueto if you are not added. It's up to you to make sure I have seen your post and that you are entered. This is VERY important.
• Entries will be submitted to @Arqueto in a P.M. with your Username and “BSC Entry V2” in the title. For example "Arqueto BSC Entry V2". Use your name and not mine. Do not submit your entries until after the UFC event is over. I get a lot of PM's and it's best if all the entries are together, and properly titled in my PM box. If it is entered days before the contest it may get lost and overlooked. If you have a compelling reason to enter it early, then PM @Arqueto and explain. There are always exceptions.
• The deadline for submission will be 72 hours after the respective UFC Card's Main Event start time.
• Voting will start shortly thereafter and last for 3 days.
• NEW RULE!! No self voting. We have limited votes and this will help spread the love around to the other contestants.
• There is a 50mb file size limit. If you are having issues then PM @Arqueto
• We will allow Imgur video if your gif is going to be over 50MB, but only if @Arqueto determines that your gif cannot be optimized to less than 50MB. There is a 60 second time limit on any gif that has to be converted to video. No audio.
• Images should be in .jpg, .png, or .gif format.
• Do not re-use old shoops.
• Do not post your images anywhere on the internet before or during the contest or you will be disqualified.
• You can use whatever program you would like. You can make it on cell phone, tablet, computer, or whatever else you would like.
• You can start early if you want.
• Shoops must relate to the respective UFC events or build-up.
• One entry per person.
• No vote trolling. You will be banned from further contests including NGS and MSPaint. This means in no way are you to ask or coerce others into voting for you.
• No threads about specific entrants until after the contest.
• We will determine the winner by combining your total votes from both rounds. Whoever has the most votes wins.
• If you have any questions, ask in this thread or P.M. @Arqueto
• Rules and prizes (if any) are subject to change.
• (this has been updated) Contestants: Do not attach your images to Sherdog or they will not be accepted. Use a proper image host. I recommend https://imgur.com or you can use your own. We do not allow images hosted on Photobucket as they have a user name in the URL.
***Please note that we are no longer accepting images from https://ibb.co since they are throttling bandwidth.
• Do not put your user name in the name of your file or in it's URL.
• Don’t forget to thank those that donated. They believe in you and the scene, so show them some support too.
******************************* PRIZES *******************************Here is Mike's story of the Shoopamania contest that inspired this contest:
So far we have $130 in prizes $50 @Natural Order, $50 @Arqueto $30 Anonymous Sherbro
Donations are welcome. We do Amazon "eGift Codes" which can be purchased here. On Amazon, email the code to yourself and then PM it to @Arqueto with "BSC Donation" somewhere in the title. Even a $5 donation is awesome. We always need $5 chunks when dividing the prizes, so it will come in handy.
*******************************************************************************
Mikes Shoopamania Story and Shoop:
*******************************************************************************
Mikes Shoopamania Story and Shoop:
This contest was Mike's big arrival on the shoop scene. He hadn't even been shooping that long which makes it even crazier that he was at this level right from the jump. Mike wanted to make his name amongst all of the shoop OG's as he was relatively unknown at this point so he set about making one of the best shoops Sherdog has ever seen. It really is a masterpiece.
Mike told me the story himself about how he was spending 16 hours plus a day working on the shoop. He was totally focused and determined to make a name for himself on the Sherdog shoop contest scene. He said that at one point he thought he was going to have to go to the hospital because he hadn't been to the bathroom for so long. He was dialled in and just forgot to go lol.
He didn't have to go to the Hospital fortunately and he got the shoop done and submitted it to Emp. Once the voting started it was clear who the winner was and Mike's shoop was way out in the lead. He beat Emp by over 40 votes (Emp was in 2nd place) and put his name on the map as one of the best shoopers on Sherdog. At this point, he had been shooping for less than a year
Mike was super proud of that win. He busted his butt to make the shoop and even found some people talking about it on other forums. This is from the story Mike told me: 'I found a post on another forum where they were talking about the contest. He said something like "this total new guy just beat me". I was thinking "yup that's me. you will know my name soon".'
So, that is where we got the inspiration for the name of Mike's contest. It was his first BIG moment in the Sherdog shoop scene and we wanted to honour that by incorporating the name of the contest into Mike's contest.
I will post the winning shoop in a spoiler below this one.
It's a long shoop and it may take a while to load, it is from before the 50MB gif limit that was put on contest shoops. It's just under 80MBs
As always, if you have any questions you can ask here or PM me.Contestants:
Now let the trash talking begin
01. @Myrddin Wild
02. @Otto!
03. @Arqueto
04. @Davidjacksonjones
05. @Reach4theSky
06. @AleYeah
07. @Tronald Dump
Last edited: