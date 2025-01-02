International German NGO Sea-Watch 2025 declaration

2025 Resolution: Until all borders fall.
Time moves fast, but 2024 has laid bare: hate directed at people fleeing is Europe's most despicable trend. Borders are deadly by the day, and the brutality towards those fleeing in search of safety has only intensified. Meanwhile, those standing in solidarity are attacked and their efforts obstructed.
This is the reality we refuse to accept.
We need radical resistance to Fortress Europe.
We need radical solidarity with the people crossing borders every day.
We need a uncompromising commitment to the self-determination, dignity, and rights of every person on the move.
We fight until everyone is free. Until all borders fall.
For the right to leave.
For the right to come.
For the right to stay.
For the right to return.


Wonder how blatant it needs to get
 
<Dany07>
 
Personally I will fight for this in 2025
 
