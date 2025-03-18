LeonardoBjj
By Andrius Sytas and Barbara Erling
Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius, Barbara Erling, Alan Charlish, Karol Badohal and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw, Anne Kauranen and Essi Lehto in Helsinki, Emma Farge and Olivia Le Poidevin in Geneva, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik, Alexandra Hudson and Ros Russell
https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/poland-baltic-nations-pull-out-landmines-convention-2025-03-18/
GLOBAL DISARMAMENTThe 1997 Ottawa convention was one of a series of international agreements concluded after the end of the Cold War to encourage global disarmament. Anti-landmine campaigners won the Nobel Peace Prize that same year. Mines have killed or maimed tens of thousands of civilians across the globe, many of them long after conflicts have ended.
FINLAND COULD FOLLOWOther countries could follow the lead of Poland and the Baltics. Finland, the last EU state to sign the Ottawa convention, in 2012, has said it was mulling withdrawal, citing Russia's use of such weapons in Ukraine as the reason. Finland shares a 1,340 km (833 mile) border with Russia.
Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius, Barbara Erling, Alan Charlish, Karol Badohal and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw, Anne Kauranen and Essi Lehto in Helsinki, Emma Farge and Olivia Le Poidevin in Geneva, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik, Alexandra Hudson and Ros Russell
https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/poland-baltic-nations-pull-out-landmines-convention-2025-03-18/