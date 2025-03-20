  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

International EU does hasty reset of definition of defence spending

By Jan Strupczewski

  • New definition needed as spending caps eased
  • 'Defence-relevant' items will qualify
  • But some countries want broader scope
BRUSSELS, March 20 (Reuters) - When do state investments in arms factories, or the wages of tank crews and pilots not count as defence spending? Answer: When the EU rules say they don't.

Until a few days ago that was the case, with the bloc sticking to a narrow definition of spending on defence hardware.

54310360231_f1f308327a_z.jpg

On Thursday, EU leaders will study ways to mobilise hundreds of billions of euros to boost the military readiness of the bloc, which has hastily redefined what it classifies as defence spending.

The revamp, needed because of Russia's threats to its eastern flank and concern over the U.S.' commitment to European security, means the region's 27 national governments will get a four-year reprieve from EU deficit caps that will allow them to spend more on defence.

But while that spending - worth around 1.5% of Europe's total economy each year - will start to make up for decades of underinvestment in security, it can only be given the green light if everybody agrees on what defence spending actually means.

Before a rule change agreed by finance chiefs last week, the building of an ammunition plant was classified as construction rather than defence - something Poland discovered when it pressed ahead with a new 5 billion zloty ($1.3 billion) factory.

Until now, the defence category was quite narrow, allowing EU governments to apply it only to already-delivered hardware - tanks, planes, guns - while excluding the costs of training, hiring and paying new tank crews, pilots and mechanics.
54186028819_6bb66fe9b3_z.jpg

That will change as the EU broadens the category to include most things that are relevant to defence, including so-called "dual-use" goods that can be used by both the military and civilians.

These include stronger roads and bridges to support the passage of tanks, or the production of drones, helicopters, satellites, radars and underground shelters.

BORDERS?

The wider definition is more aligned with what NATO classifies as defence spending as part of a longstanding target for such expenditure to reach 2% of GDP. But it still leaves a lot of room for interpretation by national capitals.

"The debate went already very broad and now, of course, what you're seeing is specific member states coming with their own specific ideas on what else should be considered as defence," one senior EU official said.

While Italy shares no borders with Russia, its arch-conservative government wants the wider definition to include what it spends on dealing with migrants coming from Northern Africa - a request that will not fly, EU officials said.
53375976997_1a81aea2b5.jpg

EU officials say border protection can be defined as "defence" only if it is refers to part of a military installation built to prevent an invasion, rather than normal border guard spending on patrolling the sea to catch boats carrying migrants.

Spain meanwhile has asked for climate change projects to be included in the defence category, an idea the Commission dismissed in the same way as it did migration-control spending.

While cyber security in general would not make the defence list, EU officials said, computers bought by the military to prevent cyber attacks would qualify.

"The idea is that it has to be of defence relevance," a second senior EU official said.

https://www.reuters.com/business/ae...reset-definition-defence-spending-2025-03-20/
 
So everyone wants something to be included to avoid putting more money in military

Climate projects in defence spending is a bit interesting
 
Cole train said:
So everyone wants something to be included to avoid putting more money in military

Climate projects in defence spending is a bit interesting
Click to expand...
Sure.
BTW debiloids does wants a lot of papers about geen dreams ewerywhere.

This ofc is big idiotism.

For some other cases: a lot of countries unlike U.S doesn't include GI bills as military budget.

Interesetingly that a lot of countries doesn't include border guards as def expenses cos in peacetime these are on M IoEF ( ministry of internal affairs ) payroll like policemans....
 
Border guards in europe does have different functions so armed and well equipped mobile groups IMHO should qualify ....
Cps they does work to prevent diversants, terrorists and criminals to enter country illegally, also to prevent smuggling ( there might be smuggled in batches with terrorists and explpsives too not just alco, tobacco and drugs etc ).
So boder guards does needs well equipped drones, thermals, mobile patrols, sensors and ground radars, CCTV and other kind of equipment plus highly mobile groups.

Ofc random unarmed money hungry immigrant is one thing but... fanatics sectants and other kind of terrororists might like pro criminals and pro diversants to appear well armed and equipped ....in order to make very big shit somewhere.



There are also aggressive immigrants attempting to sneak in another country because police and not rare cases their victims and Co are searching for them....ofc such contingent might also assist diversants and terrorists if will be paid.

In a lot of cases these aren't just some small crime petty criminals ....
 
