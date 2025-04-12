International The clock is ticking for Iran (war looming?)

lsa

lsa

Extra extra read all about it

President DONALD TRUMP set a 60-day deadline for Iran to make progress on talks over its nuclear program or face potential military retaliation, according to four people familiar with the matter.


I hope not. We need less wars not more.

Here is an Iranian kitty cat

Here, maybe we can scratch a deal here. Maybe Israel can take one for the team for once and denuclearize so that Iran doesn’t have a reason to nuke up.

I don’t see another War On Terror 2.0 being worth it. Nation Building in Middle East is always a disaster.
 
