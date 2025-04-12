lsa
Extra extra read all about it
President DONALD TRUMP set a 60-day deadline for Iran to make progress on talks over its nuclear program or face potential military retaliation, according to four people familiar with the matter.
I hope not. We need less wars not more.
Here is an Iranian kitty cat
https://www.politico.com/newsletters/national-security-daily/2025/04/11/the-clock-is-ticking-for-iran-00287080
I hope not. We need less wars not more.
Here is an Iranian kitty cat