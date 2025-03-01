  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

International Kurdish PKK militants declare immediate ceasefire

  • Ceasefire would have regional implications
  • Could also provide domestic boost for Erdogan
  • Conflict has killed thousands and caused severe economic damage
  • Previous efforts to end the insurgency have failed
March 1 (Reuters) - The outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group declared an immediate ceasefire on Saturday, a news agency close to it said, heeding jailed leader Abdullah Ocalan's disarmament call, in a major step toward ending a 40-year insurgency.

Ocalan on Thursday called on the PKK to lay down its arms and dissolve, a move that President Tayyip Erdogan's government and the opposition pro-Kurdish DEM party voiced support for.

The ceasefire could have wide-ranging implications for the region if it succeeds in ending a conflict that has killed more than 40,000 people since the PKK - now based in the mountains of northern Iraq - launched its armed insurgency in 1984.

It could also give Erdogan a domestic boost and an historic opportunity to bring peace and development to southeast Turkey, where the conflict has killed thousands and severely damaged the economy.

The group said it hoped Ankara would give Ocalan, held in near total isolation since 1999, more freedoms so he can lead a disarmament process, adding that the necessary political and democratic conditions must be established for it to succeed.

"We, as the PKK, fully agree with the content of the call and state that, from our front, we will heed the necessities of the call and implement it," the group said in a statement, according to the Firat news agency.

"Beyond this, issues like laying down arms being put into practice can only be realised under the practical leadership of Leader Apo," the group said, using its nickname for Ocalan, adding it would halt all hostilities immediately unless attacked.

The PKK, designated a terrorist group by Turkey and its Western allies, said it was ready to convene a congress, as Ocalan urged, but the necessary security conditions should be established for him to "personally direct and run" it.

Speaking at a fast-breaking event with martyr families in Istanbul on the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan on Saturday, Erdogan said Turkey will resume operations against the PKK if the disarmament process is stalled, and assured families that the process would not hinder counter-terrorism.

"If the promises that are made are constantly stalled, if an attempt to turn to trickery by eyewashing, changing names, and doing as you please, we can't be blamed for what happens," he said.

"If needed, we will keep up our operations - which are still continuing - leaving no stone standing and leaving no heads on shoulders, until every last terrorist is eliminated," he added, saying Ankara would also end cross-border threats.
Earlier, Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said on X that the dissolution of the PKK "without any negotiation" would usher in a new era.

Previous efforts to end the insurgency, held in the years 2009-11 and 2013-15, failed and resulted in increased violence.

PKK DEMANDS ON OCALAN​

The DEM party urged the government on Friday to take steps towards democratisation, telling Reuters that its response was critical.
For the process to advance, the PKK said Ocalan must be given "physical freedom, achieve living and working conditions, form relationships with anyone he wants, including friends, without obstacles".

Whether Ankara will address these issues is unclear. Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc told broadcaster CNN Turk on Friday that no amnesty, house arrest, or other options were being discussed, and that there were no negotiations.

Analysts have said Erdogan, who has made repeated efforts in the past to end the conflict, is focused on the domestic political dividends that peace could bring as he looks to extend his two-decade rule beyond 2028 when his term expires.

Ending the insurgency would remove a constant flashpoint in Kurdish-run, oil-rich northern Iraq, while facilitating efforts by Syria's new administration to assert greater sway over areas in northern Syria controlled by Kurdish forces.

Ocalan's call, prompted by a surprise proposal in October by Devlet Bahceli, an ultra-nationalist ally of Erdogan, has been welcomed by the United States, the European Union and other Western allies, as well as by Turkey's neighbours Iraq and Iran.

On Saturday, Bahceli said he welcomed the PKK's statement to heed Ocalan's call, saying there can be no negotiating with the PKK and that its disarmament and disbandment, along with all its extensions, would be beneficial for everyone.

"In such a critical environment and circumstances, a historic window of opportunity has been opened for Turkey," he said in a statement, adding nobody should be allowed to derail the process.

Turkey has tried to take advantage of regional geopolitical developments after the fall of Syria's Bashar al-Assad following 11 years of civil war, in which Ankara backed rebels seeking his overthrow.

The new Islamist government in Damascus has established good ties with Turkey, which continues to back Syrian Arab fighters in a conflict against Kurdish-led forces in northern Syria.

Since Assad's fall, Turkey has repeatedly demanded that the U.S.-allied Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the YPG militia disarm, warning of military action otherwise. However, the SDF said that while Ocalan's call was positive, it did not apply to them.

https://www.reuters.com/world/middl...jailed-leaders-peace-call-declare-2025-03-01/
 

What to know about the latest effort to end Turkey’s 40-year Kurdish conflict​


BY SUZAN FRASER
Updated 9:59 PM BRT, February 27, 2025

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party has called on his organization to disarm and dissolve as part of a new effort to end 40 years of fighting between the state and the banned militant group.

The overture by Abdullah Ocalan is part of a peace effort at a time of heightened instability and fundamental changes reshaping the region. These include the reconfiguration of power in Syria after the toppling of President Bashar Assad, the weakening of the Hezbollah militant movement in Lebanon, and the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza — currently in a sometimes-precarious ceasefire.
white-dove-against-background-of-the-sunny-sky-ai-generated-photo.jpg

The peace effort in Turkey was initiated in October by Devlet Bahceli, a firebrand ultranationalist who has usually opposed any concessions to Kurdish identity or rights.

Since then, the fall of Assad in a lightning rebel offensive has triggered intensified fighting between Turkish-backed forces and Kurdish groups in northern Syria that are viewed as an extension of the PKK.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, who have controlled northeast Syria for the past decade, are now in negotiations with the new government in Damascus. While most former insurgent groups have agreed to dissolve and integrate into the new Syrian army, the SDF has refused so far.

What is the PKK?​

The Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, has waged an armed insurgency against Turkey since 1984, initially with the aim of establishing a Kurdish state in the southeast of the country. Over time, the objective evolved into a campaign for autonomy and rights for Kurds within Turkey.
images

The conflict between militants and state forces, which has spread beyond Turkey’s borders into Iraq and Syria, has killed tens of thousands of people. The PKK is considered to be a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

Who is Ocalan?​

Abdullah Ocalan, who as a student of political science in Ankara became deeply involved in leftist movements, formed the PKK in 1978 as a Marxist organization. He fled to Syria in 1979, along with other PKK members, where he remained until 1998, when Syria expelled him under intense pressure from Turkey.

Ocalan was captured in Kenya in 1999 and imprisoned on Imrali island in the Sea of Marmara, where he remains to this day. His death sentence for treason was commuted to a life term in prison after Turkey abolished the death penalty.

The 75-year-old endures as a symbol for Kurdish independence and rights and continues to wield influence over the Kurdish movement, with past messages relayed through family members or lawyers resonating beyond Turkey, in Iraq and Syria.

Renewed effort for peace


In October, Bahceli, a close ally of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, suggested Ocalan could be granted parole if he renounces violence and disbands the PKK.

It was a major shift for the hardline politician who had previously strongly supported the state’s military action against the militant group and its affiliates in neighboring Syria and rejected any notion of negotiation.

Erdogan appears to have endorsed Bahceli’s stance although he has refrained from directly addressing the peace initiative to prevent potential backlash against his administration.

In a message delivered through senior officials of the pro-Kurdish People’s Equality and Democracy Party, or DEM, Ocalan called on the PKK leadership to take the decision to disband.

It was not immediately clear what concessions, if any, the Kurdish groups would get in return.

There is a mixed reaction among politicians and analysts to the peace effort. Some describe it it as a historic opportunity, while others strongly oppose any notion of leniency toward Ocalan or the PKK.

Analysts believe the PKK will heed Ocalan’s call, but that some splinter groups may emerge.

Soon after Bahceli’s announcement, the PKK claimed an attack on Turkey’s key aerospace company outside of Ankara that killed several people.

Past peace efforts​

There have been several peace efforts between the Turkish state and the PKK over the years, including secret negotiations held in Oslo, Norway from 2009 until 2011. However, none have yielded results.

The last attempt to reach a peace deal took place between 2013 and 2015 with a series of talks between Turkish officials and Ocalan, who declared a ceasefire and withdrew fighters to bases in northern Iraq.

Turkish officials took steps to improve Kurdish rights, including allowing Kurdish-language broadcasts. The process collapsed in July 2015, after a series of violent attacks, including one by the Islamic State group that killed 33 pro-Kurdish activists.

Since then, Turkey has cracked down on its pro-Kurdish movement and has jailed thousands of people, including the former leader of the main pro-Kurdish political party, Selahattin Demirtas, over alleged links to the PKK.

Why now?​

The latest peace effort comes at a time when Turkey and the Kurds are both seeking security to face the challenges in the Middle East.

However, some believe the main aim of the reconciliation effort is for Erdogan’s government to garner Kurdish support for a new constitution that would allow him to remain in power beyond 2028, when his term ends.

Bahceli has openly called for a new constitution, saying it was essential to keep Erdogan in power for Turkey’s future. Erdogan and Bahceli are reportedly seeking parliamentary support from the DEM.

https://apnews.com/article/turkey-kurds-pkk-peace-ocalan-dem-prison-3d6e7e2c0cedcb87d4bd145667d79ae1
 
Whatever happens, I hope the genie stays in the bottle in regards to all the imprisoned Islamic State fighters and brides in that region.
 
