Movies From the 1990s - Who are the 3 best actors? (Finals O/T)

Choose Three.

  • Total voters
    6
From the 1990s - Who are the 5 best actors?
The Finals


Daniel Day-Lewis - The Last of the Mohicans, The Age of Innocence, In the Name of the Father, The Boxer, The Crucible

Robin Williams - Awakenings, The Fisher King, Hook, Aladdin, Mrs. Doubtfire, Jumanji, The Birdcage, Hamlet, Deconstructing Harry, Good Will Hunting, What Dreams May Come, Patch Adams, Bicentennial Man.

Robert De Niro - Goodfellas, Awakenings, Backdraft, Cape Fear, The Boy's Life, A Bronx Tale, Casino, Heat, Sleepers, Cop Land, Jackie Brown, Ronin, Analyze This,

Denzel Washington - Malcolm X, Much Ado About Nothing, A Pelican Brief, Philadelphia, Crimson Tide, Devil in the Blue Dress, Courage Under Fire, He Got Game, The Bone Collector, The Hurricane

Anthony Hopkins - The Silence of the Lambs, Howards End, Bram Stoker's Dracula, Chaplin, The Remains of the Day, Shadowlands, Legends of the Fall, Nixon, The Edge, Amistad, The Mask of Zorro, Meet Joe Black, Titus

Tom Cruise - Days of Thunder, Far and Away, A Few Good Men, The Firm, Interview With the Vampire, Mission: Impossible, Jerry Maguire, Eyes Wide Shut, Magnolia

Gary Oldman - State of Grace, Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead, JFK, Bram Stoker's Dracula, True Romance, Léon: The Professional, Immortal Beloved, Murder in the First, Basquiat, The Fifth Element, Air Force One

Edward Norton - Primal Fear, People vs. Larry Flynt, American History X, Rounders, Fight Club

Tom Hanks - A League of Their Own, Sleepless in Seattle, Philadelphia, Forrest Gump, Apollo 13, Toy Story, The Thing You Do! Saving Private Ryan, You've Got Mail, Toy Story 2, The Green Mile



If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know thanks.

Please vote.
